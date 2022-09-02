MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway County Commission on Aug. 30 held its annual property tax hearing in order to set rates for the 2022 fiscal year, which runs from January through December.
Re-valuation occurs every odd year, since this is an even year, County Clerk Melinda Patton said “we’re not able to adjust that.”
Tax rates, which remain unchanged from the last year, were approved unanimously and are listed here:
Senate Bill 40 Fund (services for people with cognitive and developmental disabilities), 5 cents per $100 of assessed valuation; Senior Citizen Fund, 5 cents per $100 of assessed valuation; Nodaway County (debt service and expenses for the County Administration Center), 16 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
Assessed valuation of the county for 2022 was listed as follows:
- 2022 real estate — residential, $137,669,390; agriculture, $36,873,540; commercial, $94,127,390.
- 2022 personal property — $103,703,290.
- 2022 railroad and utilities — $45,535,162.
- 2022 total — $417,908,772.
Assessed valuation of the county for 2021was listed as follows:
- 2021 real estate — residential, $135,756,190; agriculture, $36,479,230; commercial, $94,009,950.
- 2021 personal property — $87,636,727.
- 2021 railroad and utilities — $45,244,455
- 2021 total — $399,126,552.
In fiscal 2022, the county’s three property tax funds are estimated to generate approximately $208,954 (Senior Citizen Fund), $208,954 (Senate Bill 40 Fund) and $668,654 (Administration Center) for a total of $1,086,562.
The 16-cent Administration Center levy will cover estimated expenses of $356,000 (center bank loan), $36,600 (utilities), $12,000 (janitorial supplies) and $24,000 (maintenance).
North District Commissioner Chris Burns said Tuesday that they might have to look at increasing at least the maintenance portion of the levy next year, since they’re combatting a water intrusion issue at the administration center. This year they were able to reseal windows, and it seems to have helped on the west side, however, they’re still finding water on the lower portion of the east side of the building.