MARYVILLE, Mo. — City Council members approved several ordinances to further its ongoing efforts and focus on city water quality during Monday night’s council meeting at the R. Keith Wood Public Safety Facility.
Three ordinances authorize the city to contract with EcoAnalysts, Inc., for laboratory services at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park; YSI Incorporated for a telemetry system; and Fondriest Temperature Profiling Buoy system.
Assistant City Manager Ryan Heiland said that the city has been working with HDR Engineering, Inc., to complete a water treatment alternatives analysis which was presented to the council in January 2022. It provided numerous recommendations for addressing taste and odor issues, one of which is to implement a lake and watershed quality monitoring program.
Since October, city staff has been working with HDR to develop a Quality Assurance Project Plan, or blueprint for the entire project.
For lab work, the city will utilize EcoAnalyst to collect and test 32 surface water samples throughout the summer. Two additional labs will be used for other testing. PeopleServices Inc., will test for geosmin and methyl-isoborneol, both naturally occurring compounds that have an earthy/musty taste and odor. The University of Misouri Limnology Lab will also test a profile of up to 10 different nutrient components. Cost of the testing portion of the effort is not to exceed $32,800.
With regard to equipment, Heiland said HDR recommends the city purchase the Xylem - YSI EX02 Sonde + Telemetry system.
“That is a multiparameter instrument that collects water quality data,” he said. “It does provide real-time conductivity, temperature, dissolved oxygen, PH, turbidity, total algae, chlorophyll A and cyanobacteria. This will be installed at the intake building of the water treatment plant and will provide continuous intake data year round of the lake. So it will be a very high-data type instrument to use for that.”
He said the system will be installed in the intake building at the city water plant. The cost of this equipment is not to exceed $23,310.
Heiland said the Fondriest Temperature Profiling Buoy system will allow for the continuous monitoring of the annual evolution of the temperature of Mozingo Lake, which is critical for understanding the aquatic chemistry, biology and lake stratification as it develops seasonally.
The system is to be installed in an intake cove area where it will be protected. The cost of this system is not to exceed $20,360.
He said USGS is also planning to install a buoy system and while it will be closer to the dam, it’s likely that HDR and USGS will share a lot of data about the lake.
“It’s exciting to get to this point for water testing and watershed testing,” Heiland said.
Council member Benjamin Lipiec asked if there is any reason to continue with the installation of a SolaRaft unit made by Sonic Solutions, that was purchased in April 2020. The floating platform device was purchased for a little more than $15,500 with the intention of producing ultrasonic waves to kill algae without breaking up the individual cells which could cause the release of cyanotoxins.
“We’ve seen that the problem is much larger than probably that solution can handle,” said City Manager Greg McDanel. “We brought HDR on since that purchase.”
He suggested there may be a resale option for the equipment.
The city received a Section 319 Nonpoint Source Implementation Grant of $200,000 in federal funding with a recipient match of $133,333, of which $22,800 is identified as in-kind administrative services. While the city budget does not include funds for this grant-dependent project, city staff plans to allocate the remaining $110,533 in fund reserves split equally between the Water/Sewer Fund and Mozingo Recreation Fund.
“I know it’s a technical type of issue, but I think its important to note that the city continues to move forward with our water protection plan and securing these grant funds and this new equipment goes a long ways to helping us with that,” Mayor Tye Parsons said.
Planning and Zoning Commission
The council approved appointing Josh Hayes, of Maryville, to serve on the Planning and Zoning Commission following the resignation of longtime commission member Rex Wallace.
He started on the commission in 2003 and his final term began in 2019 and expired on May 1.
“I certainly want to give the city’s appreciation for 20 years of service on the planning and zoning commission,” Mayor Parsons said. “He’s either very dedicated or a glutton for punishment. That’s a long time to serve on any board, especially planning and zoning. We appreciate Rex’s service over the years.”
According to Hayes' application, he works for Graves Real Estate Appraisal and has 10 years experience in developing GIS boundaries in other cities in Missouri, Kansas and Iowa.
Hayes will fill the vacancy immediately with the term ending May 1, 2027.
The current commission is comprised of Travis Pierson, Gentry Martin, Kathy Rice, Larry Haataja, Tom Snyders, Philip Schreck, Kirby Morrison and Hayes.
Mozingo upkeep and gravel
Council members approved a contract with Nodaway Contracting Co., Inc. for the purchase of 1-inch rock and hauling services for Mozingo Lake Recreation Park not to exceed $48,000.
The purchase will include rock material to be placed within the RV campground to improve existing RV pad entrances, parking areas and gravel drives within the campground.
Mozingo Park Director Jordyn Greenhaw told board members that her department received three bids for the project from two bidders and Nodaway Contracting Co. put in the low bid of $24 per ton of gravel, with a stipulation of a 15 percent increase if the weekly fuel index were to increase above $4.01. She doesn’t believe that is a current concern.
The other two bids were from Zimmerman Hauling & Construction and were based on hauling from two different locations: $58,000 from the Barnard quarry and $69,000 from the Savannah quarry.
Maryville Fire Department radios
The council approved an ordinance to purchase five Motorola ZPX8000XE portable radios and one Motorola APX8500 mobile radio and five Motorola portable radio chargers, five Motorola portable radio XE500 speaker mics and one vehicular repeater and installation services for an amount not-to-exceed $46,383.06.
The Maryville Fire Department received an American Rescue Plan Act Fire Protection Grant of $20,000 to purchase the equipment which is compatible with the Missouri Statewide Interoperability Network, which the Maryville Police and Maryville Fire departments are both working to transition to as funding becomes available. The grant requires a 50 percent local funding match.
Midwest Mobile Radio Service, Inc. is the only distributor of this type of approved portable radio in the region, according to city documents. The company also serves as the city of Maryville’s communications and in-field radio equipment provider. The company provided a quote for the equipment of $46,383.06. The city’s match cost is $26,383.06.
Lt. Jace Pine said from the time the department applied in December 2022, to when it was prepared to execute the purchase, the price increased a little more than $4,600.
The local match funds are to come from the unallocated ARPA funds left in the city’s budget.
Stormwater Improvement Project
Council members approved contracting for professional consulting services with Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc., for the Maryville-Northwest Stormwater Improvement Project.
McDanel said the city was approved for a $3.7 million grant for the joint stormwater improvement project between the city and Northwest Missouri State University.
The project scope will focus on stormwater flow on campus and southeast of campus along Peach Creek and the corridor to Judah Park. The total project is estimated at about $4.7 million with a $990,000 or 21 percent local match that will be split between the city and the university.
The city received six proposals for engineering services and a joint committee of city and university staff selected Kimley-Horn’s quote of $420,600.
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has already reviewed and approved the draft contract. The department plans to issue partial grant award for the engineering part of the project $332,274 with an $88,000 or 21 percent local match for that grant. The city’s portion of the engineering part of the project will be $44,163, when split with the university.
The city plans to use unallocated ARPA funds to pay for its portion of the project. McDanel said there is around $166,000 left after using funds for radios approved earlier in the meeting.
Other news
- The city will possibly cancel or reschedule the May 22 meeting, due to staff being out of town for a conference.