8-8-19 BRIEFS CITY LOGO - MARYVILLE.jpg

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville City Council on Monday approved a balanced, $45.57 million budget for FY 2023 that includes more than $17 million in capital project outlays.

Throughout budget workshops over the past month, City Manager Greg McDanel also stressed the budget’s emphasis on new technology to enhance city services moving into the future.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags