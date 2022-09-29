MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville City Council on Monday approved a balanced, $45.57 million budget for FY 2023 that includes more than $17 million in capital project outlays.
Throughout budget workshops over the past month, City Manager Greg McDanel also stressed the budget’s emphasis on new technology to enhance city services moving into the future.
The budget, which covers the fiscal year that begins on Oct. 1, includes funds for major current projects and lays the groundwork for future projects as well.
Mayor Tye Parsons said that he views the budget process as the “most important job” of the council, and praised city staff for their hard work on putting together the complicated spending plan.
“I was always taught that a budget is a planning document,” Parsons said during Monday’s meeting. “A budget tells you where your priorities lie and where you want to see your institution or city or whatever, where you want to see it go. And so I think we’re going to some pretty exciting places with this FY ’23 budget.”
The plan approved by the council also includes a five percent cost-of-living increase for city employees and up to 2.5 percent for merit raises.
Other pay increases include $95,000, funded half-and-half by the city and Nodaway County, to go to raises for emergency dispatchers.
But it’s infrastructure where the major expenditures are headed in FY 2023. With the intention of using several federal grants administered through state agencies, the budget calls for more than a million dollars of investments in sewer, stormwater and drainage improvements, including a sanitary sewer project at Franklin Park, waterline replacement at South Market Street and improvements to drainage at Robertson Crist Park and Lisa Lane.
The Torrance Street Trail Extension Project, also partially funded through a grant, is set to be completed in fiscal year 2023 as work has already begun, and the city will also spend $40,000 on engineering for a new trail along East Thompson Street.
Next year’s budget sets aside $400,000 for asphalt mill and overlay projects, and also includes $165,000 for a pavement assessment and management plan that will be made possible by technological improvements to how the city is able to evaluate and track road conditions.
Close to another million dollars is earmarked for the pilot water treatment plant study. Work on that project has begun already and is set to go through early spring — a necessary first step before designing a new, full-fledged water treatment facility.
Looking toward the future, city officials set their sights on the next massive roadway overhaul when they announced in August that they are looking into a 2.2-mile renovation of South Avenue. The project would be on par with the scope of the South Main Corridor Improvement Project. Phase one of the South Main project is on track to be completed in the spring, and phase two will likely begin sometime after that, though possibly not until fiscal year 2024.
Next year’s budget includes $164,000 for an engineering study that will pave the way for overhauling South Avenue, including widening the roadway and making it safer and easier for pedestrians.
Another $54,000 will go toward a preliminary engineering report that will analyze the intersection at First and Vine streets just outside the R. Keith Wood Public Safety Facility to improve safety and access for emergency vehicles as they exit the facility.
Goals, comprehensive plan
Each year the City Council adopts a set of strategic goals to guide decision-making for the year, usually about five. This year’s remain largely unchanged from last year:
- Efficiently implement improvements to the South Main Corridor
- Enhance downtown revitalization efforts
- Improve production and quality of surface water at Mozingo Lake
- Establish, improve and maintain city infrastructure
- Ensure government efficiency, transparency and accountability
But looking at the bigger picture, next year’s budget also includes $100,000 to redo the city’s comprehensive plan.
The city’s current comprehensive plan was approved in 2012 after about a year of gathering feedback from the community and honing the plan. The 109-page document lays out the city’s long-term goals over a 20-year period.
The current plan includes items like building a new public safety facility, improving the South Main corridor and other projects that have been completed or are underway. Although the plan was intended for 20 years, the rapid rate of achieving the goals set out in the plan means that city officials are preparing to begin the process of writing a new one.
That would begin during the upcoming fiscal year, including numerous public input sessions to help shape a vision for the future of Maryville.