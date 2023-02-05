MARYVILLE, Mo. — The city of Maryville has been awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for its annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, 2021, the organization announced in a press release last week.
Each year, the GFOA — a professional organization made up of more than 21,000 government entities of all sizes across the U.S. and Canada — awards the Certificate of Excellence to government agencies whose submitted annual comprehensive financial reports meet the exacting standards set out by a special review committee of experts from government and public accounting.