MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville water customers received a public notice along with their bill this month that indicates there could be water quality issues. However, the notice is in response to recordkeeping, not water quality, the city further clarified.
The public notice was required by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources after the agency cited the city for incomplete backflow device and test records, both the notice itself and a city press release said.
Per MDNR requirements, the city is required to have annual inspections performed on backflow devices installed in the system. Upon review, the press release stated, inspection records were found to be out of compliance and that city staff have been working with MDNR to correct the issue since June of last year.
The notice itself includes the corrective action taken by the city as noted by MDNR.
Though the public notice includes what the city called “standard language regarding water quality and health impacts,” those warnings do not apply to this issue, which only concerns those backflow device and test records.
The city said all treated water leaving the Maryville Water Treatment Plant continues to exceed all Missouri water quality standards and remains safe for consumption.