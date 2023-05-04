8-8-19 BRIEFS CITY LOGO - MARYVILLE.jpg

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville water customers received a public notice along with their bill this month that indicates there could be water quality issues. However, the notice is in response to recordkeeping, not water quality, the city further clarified.

The public notice was required by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources after the agency cited the city for incomplete backflow device and test records, both the notice itself and a city press release said.

