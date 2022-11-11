MARYVILLE, Mo. — The city of Maryville is looking for more applicants for its successful Façade Improvement Grant Program.

According to City Manager Greg McDanel, the 50-50 matching grant program has so far resulted in 12 grant awards totaling $242,689 — meaning that at a 50 percent match, the program has helped spur nearly half a million dollars in investments through projects like sidewalk repairs, awning additions and signage updates, just to name a few.

