MARYVILLE, Mo. — The city of Maryville is looking for more applicants for its successful Façade Improvement Grant Program.
According to City Manager Greg McDanel, the 50-50 matching grant program has so far resulted in 12 grant awards totaling $242,689 — meaning that at a 50 percent match, the program has helped spur nearly half a million dollars in investments through projects like sidewalk repairs, awning additions and signage updates, just to name a few.
Funded through part of the city’s allocation of federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars, the program offers up to 50 percent matching grants of up to $25,000 for businesses and up to $50,000 for nonprofits.
“We originally started talking about this several years ago for downtown — it’s a common program for downtowns — but we never were able to get the funding for it until the ARPA came along and really started the injection,” McDanel told The Forum last week. “And we knew we wanted to go communitywide with the first brush of the program.”
When it was created in February, the program had been earmarked for $200,000, which quickly ran out as property owners took advantage of the grants. The City Council then added more funds to the program, but council members indicated during the budget process in September that they are eager to add more money if the demand is there.
“We encourage all businesses to apply, whether there is funding left or not, so we can establish the need,” McDanel said.
The grant funds are open to any businesses and nonprofits located within city limits. Eligible uses could include storefront rehabilitation, cleaning or painting of exterior surfaces, addition of storefront windows, awnings or signage, and repair or restoration of exterior elements and exterior lighting, among others.