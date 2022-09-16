BURLINGTON JCT., Mo. — The following are notes from the minutes of the Sept. 12 meeting of the Burlington Junction City Council:
- The council discussed the lagoon project with John Shellhorn of Lamp Rynearson via Zoom. A new north entrance gate will need to be added. The 100-amp breaker currently in place will need to be upgraded to 200 amps. The city will be able to use liquid chlorine and chlorine tablets, and may need to find clay and fill dirt.
- Resident Mac McGinness shared concerns that there isn’t any lighting, cameras or security in the semi parking areas. The council indicated the city has contacted Evergy about installing a pole for electricity for lighting, but did not think cameras were a good idea. The council will invite Sheriff Randy Strong to its next meeting to discuss security.
- City Clerk Melissa Cook submitted her letter of resignation to the council. The job has been posted and one application was received.