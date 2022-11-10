This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
State Rep. Allen Andrews, R-Grant City, left, presents Nodaway County Assessor Rex Wallace, right, with a framed copy of HB 220, a 2019 bill that Andrews said Wallace was integral to writing and passing. The law keeps property tax revenue from wind farms owned by public utilities assessed locally instead of across the utility’s statewide service network.
The signed copy of 2019’s HB 220 Andrews presented to Wallace last week at the Nodaway County Administration Center included one of the pens Gov. Mike Parson used to sign the legislation. Andrews said the governor signed three copies of the bill: one that went to Andrews, one that went to Wallace and one that Andrews presented to Atchison County Clerk Susette Taylor, whom he said was also integral to writing the legislation.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Rep. Allen Andrews has long credited Nodaway County Assessor Rex Wallace with being the brains behind the most impactful law Andrews has had a hand in passing during his eight years in the state House.
And last week, with his time in Jefferson City set to come to an end in January due to term limits, Andrews stopped by the Nodaway County Administration Center to commemorate the bill — HB 220, signed into law in 2019 — and fete Wallace appropriately.
Back in 2019, Andrews told The Forum it was “probably going to be the most important piece of legislation that I’ll ever put my hands on in my time in office.” And he reiterated that sentiment during a ceremony on Nov. 3 in which he presented Wallace with a framed copy of the bill signed by Gov. Mike Parson.
Prior to the bill’s passage that year, wind farms owned by public utilities would not have been taxed locally. Instead, like other public utility infrastructure, the tax revenue generated by the wind power property would have been distributed throughout the public utility’s statewide service network based on a formula set by the State Tax Commission. The bill sponsored by Andrews changed all that, keeping the property tax revenue local.
“Which, in my assessment, is vitally imperative — that if you’re gonna have these big wind turbines, and if you’re not gonna be getting any tax revenue from it, good luck finding people to want to allow that to happen,” Andrews said.
Andrews credited Wallace — along with Atchison County Clerk Susette Taylor and Warren County Assessor Wendy Norwald — with identifying the issue, developing an alternative local tax structure and pushing its importance at the state level.
“(Wallace) worked diligently to be able to get this bill to the governor’s desk,” Andrews said. “And I will adamantly say, without a doubt, this would not have happened without Rex’s involvement.”
At the time of the bill’s passage, there were no publicly owned wind farms in the state yet, but a statewide mandate that public utilities produce 15 percent of their power through renewable energy sources by the end of 2021 was expected to spur their interest.
Now, Ameren owns wind operations in Adair and Schuyler counties and another in Atchison County, while Empire District Electric Company owns a wind farm in southwest Missouri. Because of the bill sponsored by Andrews and signed into law in 2019, millions of dollars in property tax revenues from those operations stays local.
The Clear Creek, Conception and White Cloud wind farms in Nodaway County are all privately owned and are not affected by the legislation as their property tax revenue was already assessed locally.