11-10 Rex wind farm 1.jpg
Buy Now

State Rep. Allen Andrews, R-Grant City, left, presents Nodaway County Assessor Rex Wallace, right, with a framed copy of HB 220, a 2019 bill that Andrews said Wallace was integral to writing and passing. The law keeps property tax revenue from wind farms owned by public utilities assessed locally instead of across the utility’s statewide service network.

 GEOFFREY WOEHLK/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Rep. Allen Andrews has long credited Nodaway County Assessor Rex Wallace with being the brains behind the most impactful law Andrews has had a hand in passing during his eight years in the state House.

And last week, with his time in Jefferson City set to come to an end in January due to term limits, Andrews stopped by the Nodaway County Administration Center to commemorate the bill — HB 220, signed into law in 2019 — and fete Wallace appropriately.

11-10 Rex wind farm 2.jpg
Buy Now

The signed copy of 2019’s HB 220 Andrews presented to Wallace last week at the Nodaway County Administration Center included one of the pens Gov. Mike Parson used to sign the legislation. Andrews said the governor signed three copies of the bill: one that went to Andrews, one that went to Wallace and one that Andrews presented to Atchison County Clerk Susette Taylor, whom he said was also integral to writing the legislation.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags