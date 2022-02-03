MARYVILLE, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson last week made a stop at Northwest Missouri State University for a brief roundtable on one of his top priorities for the state: workforce development through higher education.
In his record-setting $47 billion budget plan unveiled during the State of the State address two weeks ago, Parson continued to emphasize his commitment to workforce development. The plan called for a $31 million expansion of the MoExcels program, which provides funding to colleges and universities in the state to develop employer-driven education and training programs.
Touting the proposals for increased funding to workforce development initiatives at Northwest last week, along with his budget’s call for significantly increased funding to both K-12 and higher education, Parson outlined his continued commitment to strengthening the pipeline from Missouri schools straight to employers.
“I think one of the biggest partnerships I developed when I first became governor is I met with all the universities, I met with K-12, and said we all have to get on the same path to figure out (how to go) in the same direction to take a kid, to make sure they’re prepared for the workforce of tomorrow,” he said at last week’s roundtable at Northwest. “… We have to do that together. I think that’s crucial, and I think the private sector has to have a seat at the table to be able to come and say, this is what we need for the workforce. And I think the university presidents, the community colleges across this state have bought totally into that mindset and we’re really seeing a difference in our state.”
During the roundtable, Parson listened to elevator pitches on workforce concerns from a smattering of local government officials and industry leaders from across Nodaway and Buchanan counties. The governor hoped the roundtable would help spur partnerships among the employers present with Northwest and Missouri Western State University, whose president, Elizabeth Kennedy, traveled to Maryville for the meeting.
Mental health care and child care stuck out as issues that were particularly troubling obstacles for those in attendance.
“I think probably everybody around this table at some point has had a conversation about mental health resources, specifically in our state and in our region,” said Nate Blackford, president of Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville. “… I think those are investments that we’re willing to make; I think the challenge is the availability of the talent and people who want to be in that profession.”
Parson said he is planning to make investments especially in capital improvements, partly driven by the $24 billion in federal funds in the governor’s budget plan.
“The mental health issue, honestly, for most people, it’s like out of sight, out of mind,” Parson said. “I mean, it’s just the truth of it sometimes — that’s the way that people look at the issue. But for the people that have to deal with that every day — the families that have to deal with it, the individuals that are caught up in the process — deserve better treatment than what we’re giving them.”
But that, he admitted, wouldn’t help staff the facilities they build and renovate.
Although Parson offered no specific plans for mental health resource expansion, he said that there are likely opportunities for growing the talent pool of mental health practitioners in the state through the workforce development programs he has proposed.
To Scott James, director of operations at the Kawasaki Motors plant in Maryville, one of the biggest obstacles to filling all the open positions at the plant is child care. Although most businesses across the country, regardless of sector, have had problems attracting employees back to the workplace after pandemic-induced shutdowns, Kawasaki has been hit harder than most.
“We’ve lost those people because they don’t have the child care to come back here and work for us,” James said. “And we need to address, how do we bring them back?”
Parson’s proposed budget includes a $722 million outlay for child care.
“If you want somebody to stay in college, if you want somebody to stay in careers, day care’s a huge issue we’ve gotta address,” he said. “So we’re gonna put a lot of money into that, we’re gonna try to promote different things.”
Parson said state programs would look to expand and grow programs to encourage development of child care programs at the state and county levels, along with specifically targeting elementary and high schools.