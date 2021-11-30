CONCEPTION, Mo. — The in-person #GivingTuesday event that was to be held Tuesday evening at Conception Abbey has been canceled, but donations may still be made online or dropped off at the St. Raphael Welcome Center at the abbey, according to a press release.
Eight local families have been adopted, and the abbey and Tri-C Partners 4 Progress are currently seeking donations of items and financial contributions to help make the holiday season a little brighter for them and others in need.
Donations can be made online or dropped off at the abbey by Dec. 9. A list of needed items can be found here.
Also needed are nonperishable food items, personal hygiene items, baby items for area mothers that are in need of assistance and stocking stuffers for children and adults. A full list of additional donation ideas is available here.