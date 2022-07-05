MARYVILLE, Mo. — Amy Gessert, executive director of the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce, has resigned after accepting a new position elsewhere, the chamber announced Tuesday.
After nearly a year as executive director, Gessert has accepted a national training and technical assistance contract with the Institute for Community Inclusion at the University of Massachusetts in Boston, a press release from the chamber said. She will be working remotely from Maryville in her new position.
“I have very much enjoyed my time leading the Chamber, and am proud of what my team has accomplished in a short amount of time,” Gessert said in a statement. “The Chamber has been an agent of progress and instrumental to our community’s vitality for 115 years. It was my pleasure to bring back a little bit of a renewed spark and help elevate it to where it is today. I am confident the momentum my team has built will continue in my absence.”
Gessert began as executive director in August of last year.
“On behalf of the Board of Directors, we appreciate the leadership and service that Amy has provided for the chamber and its members,” said Tyler Tapps, interim president of the chamber, in the press release. “We wish her the best of luck with her new position.”
The board has begun the search for a new executive director, with applications due near the end of July.