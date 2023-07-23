EDITORIAL MUG: Ken Garner

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Ken Garner, who owns and publishes the Maryville Forum and Grant City Times-Tribune along with his wife, Traci, has been nominated to the boards of directors of the Missouri Press Association and the International Society of Weekly Newspaper Editors.

The MPA is the largest organization of newspaper journalists in the state.

