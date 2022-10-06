Ken and Traci Garner
Ken and Traci Garner, new owners of The Times-Tribune, are shown earlier this week in front of the newspaper office in Grant City.

 RILEY DRURY/TIMES-TRIBUNE

GRANT CITY, Mo. — The Times-Tribune, of Grant City, will now be included with The Maryville Forum after the acquisition of the newspaper by Garner Media Holdings, The Forum’s parent company.

Made official on Oct. 1, Forum owner and publisher Ken Garner purchased The Times-Tribune from Pearl Publishing, keeping the historic newspaper of record in Worth County locally owned and in print. Starting with this week’s edition, The Times-Tribune will now be included with The Forum at no additional cost to subscribers of either newspaper. Content from The Times-Tribune will be added to The Forum and will not replace any existing pages or coverage.

