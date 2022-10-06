GRANT CITY, Mo. — The Times-Tribune, of Grant City, will now be included with The Maryville Forum after the acquisition of the newspaper by Garner Media Holdings, The Forum’s parent company.
Made official on Oct. 1, Forum owner and publisher Ken Garner purchased The Times-Tribune from Pearl Publishing, keeping the historic newspaper of record in Worth County locally owned and in print. Starting with this week’s edition, The Times-Tribune will now be included with The Forum at no additional cost to subscribers of either newspaper. Content from The Times-Tribune will be added to The Forum and will not replace any existing pages or coverage.
Like The Forum’s coverage of Nodaway County, news and sports articles from Worth County soon will be available to subscribers on The Forum’s website, and The Times-Tribune will be included with the e-edition of The Forum.
“Anytime you can keep a newspaper in local ownership, that is a win for the communities involved and Grant City is no different,” Garner said in a statement.
Garner said he is committed to ensuring readers in Grant City and across Worth County receive the same quality, award-winning journalism as readers in Nodaway County.
“Every community deserves a quality local newspaper to tell the stories that matter the most,” he said. “I feel a personal calling to preserve our local newspapers as it is my long-held belief that they belong to the communities in which they are located.”
In his final issue as publisher of The Times-Tribune last week, Matt Pearl, president of Pearl Publishing, said he was looking “for the opportunity to pass the torch” as part of a restructuring of the company, which continues to publish The Tri-County Ledger covering Albany, King City, Stanberry and Union Star. Pearl took the reins of The Times-Tribune in 2016.
“From the moment I first spoke to Ken about a possible sale of The Times-Tribune, I could tell that he and I are likeminded in terms of the importance of small-town newspapers,” Pearl said. “Now (Times-Tribune) readers will be getting the best of their hometown coverage and the advantages The Maryville Forum offers.”
Including the two newspapers in one publication helps to cut down on printing costs, which Garner said is an innovative solution to the ever-growing problem of keeping local newspapers in print and solvent, especially in rural areas.
The Times-Tribune office at 1 E. Third St. in Grant City remains open, and in addition to staffing the office, Garner said he plans to split his time between Maryville and Grant City.
Subscribers to The Times-Tribune will not need to take any action on their subscriptions, which will all be honored and continued with the same price and expiration dates under the new ownership — but with the added benefit of receiving The Forum at no additional cost.