MARYVILLE, Mo. — Ken and Traci Garner, of Maryville, have purchased The Maryville Forum and The Post from former owners Phil and Chaundee Cobb effective June 1, the newspaper announced this week.
The deal has been finalized and the handover to Garner officially completed on Tuesday.
The purchase by Garner continues an improbable streak of local ownership that began with a raucous revolution instigated by Cobb that resulted in him and his wife buying the newspaper from what was then GateHouse Media in December 2013 — returning the newspaper to local hands for the first time since the 1960s.
In 2012, Phil, who was The Forum’s general manager, left the newspaper — along with Rita Piveral, Twyla Martin and his mother, Lana Cobb — to start The Post, a shopper that quickly began to siphon advertising business away from the newspaper that they believed had lost touch with the community. The daring gambit was a success, and a year later, buffeted by impending bankruptcy, GateHouse agreed to sell the newspaper to the Cobbs — a rare David and Goliath success story for a corporate-owned rural newspaper returning to local ownership.
Piveral and Martin remain with The Forum, and Lana Cobb is retiring from the newspaper business after more than 50 years.
Since purchasing The Forum in 2013, Phil, who has served as publisher of the newspaper and remained actively involved in all day-to-day operations, has rehabilitated the organization’s public standing and its product, expanding the editorial staff in a time when many local publications operate without any reporters at all.
As he leaves the industry for a position with Edward Jones, Phil said he would not have sold the paper if no local buyer was committed to continuing its recent legacy.
“It hasn’t always been easy, it hasn’t always been what we wanted it to be, but, today I can stand here and I can say that I feel great about turning over the reins to Ken,” Phil said in a small ceremony on May 7 commemorating the sale in principle. “I know Ken is going to care about the product, I know he’s going to care about the people, I know he’s going to care about the community. And that’s what makes it a little bit easier for me to step aside. If I didn’t know that that was going to happen, it’d be a whole different story.”
Garner commended the Cobbs for keeping journalism thriving in Maryville, and said he’s excited to pick up where they left off.
“(Phil) revived this newspaper from the ashes, almost,” Garner said. “… This newspaper was down and out — it was for years until the Cobb family took back local ownership of this paper.”
Garner himself got his first job out of college as a reporter with The Forum in 2001 after a seven-year stint in the U.S. Marine Corps followed by graduating from Northwest Missouri State University.
“And I just fell in love again with Maryville,” Garner said. “I met my wife here in Maryville, and would never think about leaving.”
Originally from Bethesda, Maryland, Garner moved around as a child of two parents in the Navy. But one constant was his love of newspapers, starting when he was a young boy in Manassas, Virginia, where he got his first job in the industry — as a paperboy.
And that interest in journalism never left him, he said, which is why he kept in contact with Phil and let him know that if the opportunity ever arose, he’d be interested in running The Forum.
So in February, when Phil was considering potential buyers, Garner’s phone rang, and he began learning the ropes at The Forum as general manager shortly afterward.
Although newspapers across the country, especially those owned by large corporations, are struggling to keep their doors open, Garner said he jumped at the chance to buy The Forum.
“I’ve had many different people say, ‘What on earth are you doing that for?’” Garner said. “Well, Maryville is unique, where this paper isn’t necessarily struggling like larger newspapers across the country are. We are vital to this community. We need this community, and the community needs us.”
And that attitude is what he said he intends to carry forward into the future.
“Those are the things that drew me to this,” Garner said. “It’s important for the people here to have a voice that holds their government, and businesses, and everything else not just accountable, but gives them factual information — not getting news necessarily off of Facebook, even though we do use social media engines to get our information out there. But it’s important that the information is factual and … it’s engaging, and that the people can trust us.”
National news, Garner said, is at readers’ fingertips wherever they go, with a cacophony of voices, for better and worse. But engagement at the local level is often different, and sometimes requires potential readers to make more of an effort to seek it out instead of relying on the unsubstantiated rumors that frequently dominate social media feeds. A commitment to facts and accuracy is what sets a local newspaper apart from local gossip.
“We don’t engage in rumors,” Garner said.
Instead, he hopes to instill a daily philosophy of improving on the existing, award-winning product and finding ways to better engage community members with what’s happening in their community.
“What can we do today? How can we be better today?” Garner said. “And that is one of the things that I hope people remember, is that (we) will always try to get better, to do more, find different ways to present the news, and sports, and advertising — the total package — to people, and get them engaged.”
As owner, Garner said his door is always open, and he encourages anyone to come and talk with him and start — or continue — a conversation.
“I want the people to realize that although I’m the owner, I’m just the holder of a civic trust — that’s what I see my role as,” Garner said. “The newspaper is the people’s voice. We’re here to inform the people about what’s going on, so I want people to be able to feel that they can interact with us.”
“I love talking to people, I love meeting people. And all of us here love to tell people’s stories. Give me ideas — I’m open to ideas, suggestions. Doesn’t mean we’re going to use them, but I’d love to hear what you, the reader, want to see from your newspaper.”