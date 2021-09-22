ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — To reduce roadway injuries and fatalities, the Northwest Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety is offering grants for highway and traffic safety programs and resources.
According to a news release, northwest Missouri organizations and agencies have received funding for roadway safety programs for the past several years.
Grant applications for the 2022 fiscal year are currently being accepted by NWMCRS.
Funds are through reimbursement only and requests cannot exceed $5,000. Programs must address one of the following emphasis areas in the Show-Me Zero strategic highway safety plan: speed and aggressive driving, distracted driving, occupant protection or impaired driving. Those eligible to apply for these funds include health departments, schools, law enforcement, community groups and more.
The grant application is available at https://bit.ly/CoalitionGrantApplication.
Applications are due Friday, Oct. 8 at the end of the business day.
For more information, contact Amber Dydell, NWMCRS chairperson, at 816-387-2445 or the local regional planning commission, found in the grant application.