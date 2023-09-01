Nodaway County Crash

CONCEPTION, Mo. — A man from France was injured in a crash involving two ATVs on Aug. 31about 3 miles southeast of Conception.

Geoffroy L. Kemlin, 44, of Solesmes, France was taken with minor injuries to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, after being ejected from a 2021 Can-Am in a crash with 2023 Polaris driven by Caden M. Farnan, 24, of Stanberry, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

