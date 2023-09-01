CONCEPTION, Mo. — A man from France was injured in a crash involving two ATVs on Aug. 31about 3 miles southeast of Conception.
Geoffroy L. Kemlin, 44, of Solesmes, France was taken with minor injuries to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, after being ejected from a 2021 Can-Am in a crash with 2023 Polaris driven by Caden M. Farnan, 24, of Stanberry, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.
The crash occurred around 8 p.m. when the two vehicles, northbound on State Route J, slowed to turn into a private drive and the Can-Am struck the Polaris from the rear. The Can-Am overturned and Kemlin was ejected.
Cpl. B.E. Maudlin’s report notes that no safety devices were work and both ATVs were driven from the scene. The Can-Am experienced extensive damage, while the Polaris is listed as having none.
Maudlin was assisted at the scene by the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office.