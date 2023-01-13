This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
Work began in the winter of 2021 on restoring the Maryville Public Library’s limestone exterior, including cleaning, repointing, caulking and other repairs. During Monday’s Maryville City Council meeting, library Director Stephanie Patterson said the essential work would not have been possible without the city of Maryville’s Façade Improvement Program that provided a $50,000 matching grant for the repairs.
Work began in the winter of 2021 on restoring the Maryville Public Library’s limestone exterior, including cleaning, repointing, caulking and other repairs. Some of the difference is shown in these before and after photos.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Public Library’s push to get library cards to kids outside the city limits has been a smashing success so far, said library Director Stephanie Patterson, and it remains the library’s No. 1 goal in the new year.
In May of last year, the Nodaway County Commission granted $14,100 in federal American Rescue Plan dollars to fund an initiative at the library to provide free library cards to the estimated 705 children of preschool age up to sixth grade who live in Nodaway County but outside of Maryville’s city limits. The funding is good for one year.
The Maryville Public Library is the only public library in the county, but is funded by Maryville taxpayers. Every citizen of Maryville can receive a free library card, but those who live outside of city limits must pay a fee.
In an annual report to the Maryville City Council on Monday evening, Patterson said the library has so far issued a library card to more than half — 366 — of the eligible kids in the county.
Patterson said that at first, students who attend Maryville R-II but live outside of the city limits made up most of the new cardholders, but library staff have been focusing in on getting the message out to school districts that have low student scores on standardized reading tests.
All told, the program helped drive a 14 percent overall increase in active library card accounts during the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30.
Other library notes
Patterson said more than 90 percent of the work on the library’s limestone exterior has been completed, including cleaning, repointing and other repairs.
During fiscal year 2022, circulation numbers were up compared to 2021 and 2020, but still below the pre-pandemic totals.
One of the major goals the library accomplished in 2022 was having the building placed on the National Register of Historic Places. It was constructed in 1912 and served as Maryville’s post office.
Patterson said the Children’s Business Fair will be held in the library once again this year after spending a couple of years outside at Beal Park due to the pandemic.