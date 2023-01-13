1-12 Library update 1.jpg

Work began in the winter of 2021 on restoring the Maryville Public Library’s limestone exterior, including cleaning, repointing, caulking and other repairs. During Monday’s Maryville City Council meeting, library Director Stephanie Patterson said the essential work would not have been possible without the city of Maryville’s Façade Improvement Program that provided a $50,000 matching grant for the repairs.

 SUBMITTED BY THE MARYVILLE PUBLIC LIBRARY

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Public Library’s push to get library cards to kids outside the city limits has been a smashing success so far, said library Director Stephanie Patterson, and it remains the library’s No. 1 goal in the new year.

In May of last year, the Nodaway County Commission granted $14,100 in federal American Rescue Plan dollars to fund an initiative at the library to provide free library cards to the estimated 705 children of preschool age up to sixth grade who live in Nodaway County but outside of Maryville’s city limits. The funding is good for one year.

1-12 Library update 2.jpg

Work began in the winter of 2021 on restoring the Maryville Public Library’s limestone exterior, including cleaning, repointing, caulking and other repairs. Some of the difference is shown in these before and after photos.
Circulation at Library
0
0
0
0
0

Tags