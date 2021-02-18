MARYVILLE, Mo. — A grant award is the first step in an ambitious proposed program that would prioritize access to mental health services over arrest and punishment in the local criminal justice system.
The Fourth Judicial Circuit Leadership Team on Mental Health and Criminal Justice announced last week that the Fourth Circuit was a recipient of a $50,000 Justice Reinvestment Initiative grant from the state.
The grant program, funded by the U.S. Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance and facilitated through the Missouri Department of Corrections, issued funding to proposals from court systems in Missouri geared toward reducing the number of offenders who may benefit more from mental health services than arrest or incarceration.
According to statistics shared by Associate Judge Robert Rice, who is on the leadership team, Maryville police recorded 19 calls that resulted in a 96-hour hold for evaluation last year, and responded to seven calls involving a subject threatening suicide or involving another mental health issue.
Designed to address the issue both before an arrest would otherwise occur and after a conviction has already been handed down, the award to the Fourth Circuit will fund three initiatives:
- A 24/7 mental health counselor available to law enforcement officers during contacts with a person in crisis
- The expansion of Alternative Treatment Court programs
- Crisis intervention training for law enforcement
The bulk of the funding — $30,000 — will pay for what amounts to about a 6-month pilot program for the 24/7 mental health counselor.
Currently, one such counselor is available to law enforcement officers across a nine-county region of northwest Missouri, but only during the daytime.
The 24/7 counselor will be available to officers in each of the Fourth Circuit’s five counties — Atchison, Gentry, Holt, Nodaway and Worth. During contacts with a person in crisis, officers will be able to contact the counselor to evaluate the situation and, if necessary, the counselor will work with both the officer and the person in crisis to de-escalate and reach a resolution that is focused on health services rather than arrest and detainment of someone with a mental illness.
Perhaps even more importantly, the counselor would be available to provide guidance during non-criminal calls, like well-being checks for those with mental or behavioral health concerns.
The service could begin as soon as March, according to the grant application.
A smaller percentage of the grant will be used for fuel vouchers, ridesharing programs or other transportation initiatives that will provide options to get to those services for any who may not be able to get there themselves or are unable to afford transportation on their own.
Additionally, all officers and jail staff in the five-county area would receive crisis intervention training as part of the initiative, which is aimed toward making law enforcement more familiar with the signs of mental or behavioral health issues, and training in how to handle such situations to keep them from escalating.
And lastly, about $12,000 of the grant will be used to supplement the Fourth Circuit’s Alternative Treatment Court programs: Drug and DWI courts.
Drug Court participants work through a rehabilitation program on parole rather than with the Department of Corrections, allowing them to continue living and working in their home community while completing the treatment.
The DWI Court is aimed at offenders who have been found guilty and placed on probation for DWI. The program allows such offenders to earn back limited, work-related driving privileges while completing a treatment program.
According to the grant application, both alternative treatment initiatives face significant backlogs of offenders who qualify, but are unable to enroll because of a lack of funding.
The grant’s funds must be spent by Aug. 31, meaning that if any of the additions are to continue, they will require their own dedicated funding stream moving forward.
As part of the grant application, the Fourth Circuit’s mental health leadership team, spearheaded by Rice, laid out a plan to create a mental health board of trustees — made up of representatives from each of the five member counties — to manage the initiatives in perpetuity, and for the funding to come from new tax levies to be put on the ballot in each county.
A likely target for total tax revenue would be very small relative to other typical ballot initiatives: 6 months of the grant program approved by the state will be funded by only $50,000, perhaps making an annual commitment — split among the residents of five counties — a more than palatable increase on property taxes.
The application proposes putting the levies on the ballot in the August primary election, but Rice told The Forum in an email Wednesday that the timeline is fluid and will be heavily dependent on how receptive county commissions are to the proposal.
Made up of a mix of representatives from law enforcement, the courts and health care, the members of the Fourth Judicial Circuit Leadership Team on Mental Health and Criminal Justice are:
- Melinda Adams, Missouri Department of Corrections Board of Probation & Parole
- Diane Courtney, New Beginnings Counseling Center
- Jeremy Ferris, Maryville Police Department
- Jennifer Gentry, Family Guidance Counseling Center
- Joy Heaston, Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville
- Jessica Jones, Gentry County Prosecuting Attorney
- Michelle Jones, New Beginnings Counseling Center
- Sharleen Pritt-Bothwell, 4th Judicial Circuit Juvenile Office
- Roger Prokes, Presiding Judge, Fourth Judicial Circuit
- Robert Rice, Associate Circuit Judge, Fourth Judicial Circuit - Nodaway County
- Sue Rinne, Assistant Public Defender, Missouri State Public Defender System
- Jennifer Vernon, Juvenile Officer, Fourth Judicial Circuit Juvenile Office
- Scott Wedlock, Major, Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office
- Anthony Williams, Northwest Missouri State University Police