MARYVILLE, Mo. — The intersection of South Avenue and Munn Avenue will be temporarily converted to a four-way stop Friday afternoon, the city announced.
The new four-way stop is due to anticipated traffic volumes along Munn Avenue associated with phase one of the South Main Corridor Improvement Project. Work on the infrastructure overhaul began this week.
Staff will install stop signs, flashing lights and early warning signage at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15. All drivers are encouraged to use extra caution as motorists adjust to new traffic patterns.
A city press release said a traffic analysis indicated the four-way stop should significantly improve movement during morning and afternoon peak times especially.
Over the next 18 months of construction on phase one, two lanes of traffic on South Main will remain open at all times, and at least one entrance to all properties along the route will also remain open at all times.
More information and project updates will be available throughout construction at Maryville.org/southmain.