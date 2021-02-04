MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday recognized four law enforcement officers who displayed bravery and selflessness while saving lives during a jail fire last month.
Deputy Jesse Bolin, Detective Travis Cochenour and jailers Madison Morgan and Ty Sturgeon each received a Life Saving Award from Sheriff Randy Strong at a ceremony held Thursday in the Nodaway County Administration Center.
“I don’t think a lot of people realize the gravity of how dangerous this fire was,” Strong said Thursday.
No injuries were reported during the Jan. 14 fire that forced the evacuation of the Nodaway County Jail, largely because of the actions of those four individuals who acted quickly to move inmates outside.
Just before 8 p.m. that night, Morgan spotted the fire in one of the cells.
“Jailer Morgan risked her own personal safety by evacuating inmates from the smoke-filled confinement area, and she led them to fresh air,” Strong said. “She remained on the scene monitoring inmates until alternative jail housing could be found.”
Sturgeon then alerted the sheriff and worked to keep paths clear out of the facility.
“Jailer Ty Sturgeon risked his own personal safety by assisting jailer Morgan, and was dealing with three inmates in a smoke-filled room,” Strong said. “He opened locked doors, providing jailer Morgan and the inmates an escape route out of the building. Jailer Sturgeon remained in the smoke-filled control center monitoring videos, and in the building, unlocking doors for firemen from the control panel. He remained on the scene with inmates being prepared for transportation to other facilities.”
Deputy Bolin and Detective Cochenour were across the street at the sheriff’s office with Strong when they were notified of the fire.
“Detective Cochenour entered the smoke-filled annex room to rescue an inmate from the north annex cell and led him to safety,” Strong said. “He stayed on the scene and helped investigate the cause and origin of the fire once it was safe to re-enter the jail.
“And Deputy Bolin … assisted with the evacuation of inmates from the smoke-filled jail, and provided safety overwatch of his peers while they performed other rescues.”
Repairs and cleanup at the jail are ongoing, and Strong has said previously he hopes to have some inmates return at some point this month. In the meantime, inmates have been housed at jails in Andrew and Buchanan counties.
Ethen Mark Bentley, 29, of Stella, Nebraska, was later charged with first-degree arson in connection with the fire.