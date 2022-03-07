MARYVILLE, Mo. — Four people were injured in a one-vehicle crash Sunday morning at State routes V and H west of Maryville and the driver was arrested on suspcion of DWI.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report the wreck occurred around 6:45 a.m. Sunday, March 6, near the intersection of State routes V and H when a 2009 Chevy Tahoe driven by 23-year-old Urizardo A. Rojas Bautista, of St. Joseph, was northbound on Route H. The driver failed to stop at a stop sign. The driver then made an improper turn then continued northbound where the Tahoe traveled off then north edge of Route V, struck an embankment, struck a utility pole, overturned and came to a rest on the driver’s side on top of a fence facing southeast.
Four passengers in the vehicle were injured in the crash: 20-year-old Harri Huarcas, 21-year-old Jeronzmo Osvaldo, 23-year-old Yonico Perez and 30-year-old Rigoberto Mendez, all of St. Joseph.
Huarcas, listed as not wearing a seat belt, was taken by Nodaway County Ambulance to Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville then onto KU Medical Center by ambulance. Osvaldo, listed as not wearing a seat belt, was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph by ambulance. Perez, listed as wearing a seat belt, was transported to MMC-M by ambulance then to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph by air ambulance. Mendez, listed as wearing a seat belt, was taken by a Nodaway County Deputy to MMC-M.
The vehicle was listed as totaled and towed by Northwest Missouri Tow & Recovery, of Maryville.
Trooper C.P. Justice was assisted at the scene by Cpl. S.E. Pritzel, Maryville Police Department personnel and the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office.
The highway patrol’s arrest report notes that Bautista, listed as wearing a seat belt, was arrested around 9:15 a.m. the morning of the crash on suspicion of felony DWI, careless and imprudent driving, failing to drive on the right half of the road, failing to stop at a stop sign and operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license. The report notes the driver was held for 24 hours.