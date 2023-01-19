Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion Award

 TODD WEDDLE/NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE UNIVERSITY

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State University’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion, during the university’s 12th annual MLK Peace Lunch on Monday, honored four employees for their efforts to foster an inclusive environment on the campus and in the community.

According to a news release, the diversity and inclusion office recognized Terra Feick, assistant library director for access services; Brian Swink, senior instructor of mathematics and statistics; University Police Lt. Anthony Williams; and Mark Hornickel, the university’s communication manager; by presenting them with its Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion Award.

