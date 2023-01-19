MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State University’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion, during the university’s 12th annual MLK Peace Lunch on Monday, honored four employees for their efforts to foster an inclusive environment on the campus and in the community.
According to a news release, the diversity and inclusion office recognized Terra Feick, assistant library director for access services; Brian Swink, senior instructor of mathematics and statistics; University Police Lt. Anthony Williams; and Mark Hornickel, the university’s communication manager; by presenting them with its Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion Award.
“We identified four key members who have helped us over the course of the year, but everybody has played a role in this,” Justin Mallett, Northwest’s assistant vice president of diversity and inclusion, said when presenting the awards.
He added, “We are better when we work together, and what I’ve seen across this campus has been phenomenal. I want to make sure that we’re not going to take our foot off the gas, that we’re going to keep going. We’re going to keep working together, we’re going to keep building allies and we’re going to make this as an inclusive campus as possible.”
Feick is a leader of Northwest’s Ally Affinity Group as well as the Community Connections affiliate group. Additionally, she is an active member of the Bearcat Diversity Book Club and recently completed the university’s Social Justice Institute.
According to her nomination, “Terra has been in everything her office has offered over the last year. No matter what the event was, she was either consistently there or did her part in promoting the event. This has definitely been the case as Terra put actions behind her words.”
Swink serves as the director of Northwest’s University Seminar program and has actively worked to ensure first-year students understand the importance of diversity and inclusion on the campus. In all University Seminar sections, students are required to attend at least one diversity and inclusion activity and complete a related learning assignment. Last fall, Swink ensured all new students attended a presentation discussing diversity and inclusion and Title IX and equity. He also is a regular participant in the Bearcat Diversity Book Club.
“Brian’s willingness to embrace diversity and inclusion within University Seminar cannot go unnoticed,” his nominator wrote. “He has shown me commitment to help students understand the importance of diversity and inclusion but has also shown a high level of vulnerability by sharing his own stories.”
Williams actively mentors underrepresented students at Northwest and is the adviser of the university’s Minority Men’s Organization. He also regularly attends diversity and inclusion activities and is active with the Association of Black Employees affinity group. He shares with others his academic and social experiences as a Black student at Northwest and is committed to helping students have the best possible university experience, Mallett said.
His nominator wrote, “He is our go-to person for almost everything that we do. He is real and honest and doesn’t sugarcoat anything. Most importantly, he speaks through his actions and not just words.”
Hornickel is actively involved in communicating and promoting Office of Diversity and Inclusion activities, including heritage month commemorations. He also assists with the composition of the university’s Inclusive Excellence Action Plan and the Office of Diversity and Inclusion’s annual report.
According to his nomination, “I am not sure where our office would be without Dr. Hornickel. He is always working with Dr. Mallett to make sure our events are being promoted on campus and within the community. Mark is a rock star, and we are glad that we are able to work with him every day.”
Northwest kicked off its MLK Celebration Week Monday with the Peace Lunch, which featured performances by the Kansas City Boys and Girls Choir and a keynote address by Northwest alumna Kimberly Massey Cole. Additionally on Monday, Mallett presented the state of diversity and inclusion at Northwest.
MLK Celebration Week continued Wednesday when guest speaker Inky Johnson was to share his story to help inspire others to become the best versions of themselves. Johnson was captain of the football team at the University of Tennessee when, in 2006, he sustained a life-threatening, career-ending injury that left his right arm and hand paralyzed.