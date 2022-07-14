MARYVILLE, Mo. — At a quarterly county officeholders meeting last week, Associate Circuit Court Judge Robert Rice announced the four counties that have agreed to be a part of a mental health cooperative board will hold a signing ceremony on Friday.
The ceremony is set for Friday, July 15, at 9 a.m. in the boardroom on the third floor of the J.W. Jones Student Union at Northwest Missouri State University.
County commissions from Gentry, Holt, Nodaway and Worth counties agreed earlier this year to create the Northwest Missouri Cooperative Mental Health Board of Trustees. The next step will be for the commissions to appoint members to the board. Applications are available now for anyone interested in serving on the board.
“It’s been a year or so in the planning and I believe that, frankly, this will be such a phenomenal success that I believe all of us in our lifetimes will probably benefit from services at some point in our life from it — because I think it’s just that much of a gamechanger for our community,” Rice said at the July 7 officeholders meeting.
Other county notes
- Since the start of 2022, Rice said he has married 18 couples. “It’s probably the one time where I can say everyone leaves the courtroom happy,” he said.
- The addition of the Maryville municipal court to the circuit court will add about 2,000 cases to the court, Rice said, or about a 57 percent increase in total caseload. Rice praised Circuit Clerk Elaine Wilson and her staff for the hard work involved with pulling off the successful transition.
- As part of the municipal court transition, municipal parking tickets are also going through the circuit court. However, city officials expect this to change. Because of the added court costs, the base cost of a parking ticket — $10 — skyrocketed up to $30. City Manager Greg McDanel told The Forum the city plans to take back the parking ticket administration to keep the cost as intended.
- Nodaway County Assessor Rex Wallace said his office is missing only 725 property tax assessment sheets, which he said is the lowest number of missing assessments he has seen in 24 years in the post. Usually between 1,500-2,000 are missing, he said.