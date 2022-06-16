MARYVILLE, Mo. — Four counties in northwest Missouri have approved an agreement to create a cooperative mental health board designed to bolster access to mental health resources across the region while a fifth county has declined to participate.
In March, representatives from county governments in Atchison, Gentry, Holt, Nodaway and Worth counties met in Maryville to discuss bylaws and funding mechanisms for the prospective board, which was first proposed last year by a mental health task force within the 4th Circuit Court headed by Associate Circuit Judge Robert Rice. The five counties invited to participate in the board make up the 4th Circuit.
In an email to The Forum last week, Rice said the Atchison County Commission ultimately decided not to participate in the board after raising new concerns over funding and how to amend the cooperative agreement.
Late last year, four of the five counties had signed onto an initial agreement that would have created the board, but the Atchison County Commission had balked at the plan, expressing some concerns over the representation on the board and potential financial commitments.
Those concerns appeared to have been addressed during the March meeting when the counties agreed in principle to revise the makeup of the board so that the number of Nodaway County representatives on the board was equal to the number from other counties. Initially, Nodaway County’s share had been slightly higher. The breakdown is determined by state statute and based on the proportional share of population.
During that March meeting, Atchison County commissioners and the county clerk agreed to move forward with the plan and agreed that it would address an acute need, but continued to voice concerns over where the funding for the board’s activities would come from.
Under state statute, a regional mental health cooperative board like the one proposed can be funded by a property tax in each county of up to 40 cents per $100 valuation — but it does not require that the board be funded at all, does not require each county to contribute and does not require counties to contribute in the same manner. For example, one county could impose a 10-cent property tax, another could contribute a different amount of general revenue funds and a third county could opt not to contribute any funding at all.
The March meeting ended without a firm commitment on how funding would be raised, instead focusing on getting the board off the ground. Then the board, once filled with appointed members, could study the amount of funding needed for proposed activities and make a recommendation to the counties. In the meantime, the board could still start its work by applying for grants.
Without Atchison County, the board’s size will now be reduced to 11 instead of 14, Rice said, with six members from Nodaway County, two each from Gentry and Holt counties and one from Worth County.
Each of those county commissions has approved the new language. Next, the commissions will work on appointing members to the board.