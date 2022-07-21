MARYVILLE, Mo. — In a culmination of a yearslong effort, officials from four northwest Missouri counties last week gathered in Maryville to create a first-of-its-kind mental health cooperative board to bolster access to resources across the region.

Representatives from a cross-section of professions including mental health, education and the justice system lauded the agreement in a jubilant ceremony held on July 15 that created the Northwest Missouri Cooperative Mental Health Board of Trustees.

7-21-22 Mental Health Board 9.JPG
Dr. Katie Dias, administrator of Mosaic Medical Center – Albany, said she was “thrilled” to be a part of the leadership team that spurred the board’s creation. Dias said that in rural areas like Gentry and Holt counties in particular, adults lack access to desperately needed mental health resources.
7-21-22 Mental Health Board 14.JPG
Nodaway County Clerk Melinda Patton signs an intercounty agreement finalizing Nodaway County’s involvement in the Northwest Missouri Cooperative Mental Health Board of Trustees.
7-21-22 Mental Health Board 4.JPG
Holt County Presiding Commissioner Tom Bullock speaks during a ceremony on July 15 to create the Northwest Missouri Cooperative Mental Health Board of Trustees. Bullock said an informational meeting held in Maryville in October of last year opened his eyes to the need for greater access to mental health resources in Holt County, especially in schools.
7-21-22 Mental Health Board 7.JPG
Associate Circuit Judge Robert Rice speaks during the July 15 signing ceremony held in Maryville. Rice has been the driving force behind the creation of the board for nearly two years.
