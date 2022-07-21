MARYVILLE, Mo. — In a culmination of a yearslong effort, officials from four northwest Missouri counties last week gathered in Maryville to create a first-of-its-kind mental health cooperative board to bolster access to resources across the region.
Representatives from a cross-section of professions including mental health, education and the justice system lauded the agreement in a jubilant ceremony held on July 15 that created the Northwest Missouri Cooperative Mental Health Board of Trustees.
The new board’s mission will be to “promote, procure and pursue funds for mental health services in northwest Missouri,” said 4th Circuit Associate Judge Robert Rice, who spearheaded the effort.
Although similar cooperative boards exist in more populated areas of the state, Rice said it’s the first such board in Missouri made up of solely rural counties — Gentry, Holt, Nodaway and Worth.
The acute lack of access to mental health resources in this rural region was what made the board such an attractive option to allow for pooling of existing resources and a unified voice to help build out a regionwide mental health infrastructure.
That lack of access showed up prominently in a community needs assessment taken this year, said Dr. Katie Dias, administrator of Mosaic Medical Center – Albany.
“Not surprisingly, the No. 1 issue that our community felt we need to address is mental health,” she said.
Dias said that 16 percent of residents in the Albany area reported at least 14 days or more of a core mental health need per month, which is higher than both the state and national average.
Similarly, nearly 16 percent of adult residents in Gentry and Worth counties do not have health insurance coverage, Dias said.
“And when it comes to resources, Gentry and Worth counties have four times fewer mental health providers compared to the state average,” she said. “We all know rural life comes with many challenges — and access to care and resources is one of those.”
Dias said she was “thrilled” to support the creation of the board “to address this need in our rural communities.”
But, although the officials at the ceremony last week were excited for the creation of the board, they also cautioned that it was just a first step.
In practice, the board has a broad mandate, but little in the way of official impact, at least initially. The cooperative board was created under a state statute that allows for funding through a property tax, if voters opt for it. However, as it is, the board has no dedicated funding mechanism other than the general revenue funds of its member counties — a burden that saw officials from Atchison County ultimately bow out of the initiative already.
The next step will be for the four county commissions to appoint members to the board. Then, board members will begin working on recommendations to the commissions that could include funding proposals — for example, requesting funds to expand an existing program or resource. At some point, the board could also recommend putting a property tax on the ballot for voters to decide whether a dedicated funding source would be preferable.
But all of that were obstacles in the future during last week’s ceremony, which celebrated nearly two years of slowly bringing together disparate stakeholders to build a strong base of support for the board’s creation in the first place.
That initiative began with a grant through the 4th Circuit for an after-hours hotline to be staffed by a licensed counselor for use by law enforcement during a contact with a person in crisis and an expansion of the Alternative Treatment Court program.
Rice headed that effort as well, where he said he became aware of the depth and breadth of how mental health issues pervade so many walks of life. With former Presiding Judge Roger Prokes, Rice put together the 4th Circuit Leadership Team on Mental Health and Criminal Justice, made up of local experts from schools, health care providers and the justice system, and together the team formed the plan for the board.
In October of last year, county officials from the five counties in the 4th Circuit — Atchison, Gentry, Holt, Nodaway and Worth — came to Maryville to hear a pitch from the leadership team and other experts in multiple fields about the crisis-level lack of access to mental health resources.
“I didn’t know there was that much need in our county for that until my eyes were opened to it,” said Tom Bullock, Holt County presiding commissioner, at last week’s signing ceremony.
Rice and the leadership team spent the past several months working with county officials to narrow down the final language of the agreement — a process that was sometimes hindered by the specific language of the statute that dictated the breakdown of the board would need to be proportional to population by county. That led to a board dominated by Nodaway County appointees, which made some other county officials uncomfortable.
That issue, coupled with the possibility of needing to fund initiatives largely from existing county coffers for at least the time being, led to officials from Atchison County declining to be a part of the initial board participants.
Now, the participating county commissions will go through a list of applicants and appoint members to the board.
Applications are available from the respective county commissions.
Once the board is appointed, Rice said the board will have to “essentially figure out what tools we have in the toolbox,” and make a plan on how to expand on those efforts — including what kind of financial outlay may be required from the counties to get there.
“And then once this thing starts getting some traction,” Rice said, “boy, the sky’s the limit.”