MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Forum received numerous awards in the Missouri Press Association 2022 Better Newspaper Contest, including first place for General Excellence.

The Forum competed in the division of weekly newspapers with circulation under 2,000 and won 32 awards for written stories, editorials, photography and design produced during 2021.

9-22 Forum awards - Reflection.jpg
This photo of Maryville head football coach Matt Webb received first place as best sports feature photograph from the Missouri Press Association.
9-22 Forum Awards - Pickering Horse Show.jpg
This photo of Cody Gray handling his draft horse team during a pull at the 2021 Pickering Horse Show received second place as best feature photograph from the Missouri Press Association. A neat coincidence, Gray, of Villicsca, Iowa, won this year’s draft horse pull at the show last weekend.

9-22 Forum Awards - Geiman.jpg
This photo of Tyler Geiman, of Washburn, after he hit a game-winning shot, received third place as best sports feature photograph from the Missouri Press Association.
