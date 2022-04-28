MARYVILLE, Mo. — Several members of The Maryville Forum staff took part in the Missouri Press Advertising and Marketing Executives convention in Lake of the Ozarks last week where they received several advertising awards including the 2022 Dee Hamilton Memorial Sales Pro of the Year award.
Twyla Martin, advertising representative with The Maryville Forum and The Post, received this year’s award.
For more than two decades, she has worked in various positions within the advertising department, most recently as lead advertising rep.
“Martin has always worked diligently to sell and design some of the most intricate advertisements in our newspaper and special sections,” said Skye Pournazari, managing editor. “She tackles the difficult real estate ads as well as those from some of the largest advertisers in our region.”
The award is annually presented to someone who has proven his or her dedication to the newspaper industry.
“After all the years that I have worked in sales, it was nice to be recognized,” Martin said. “It’s a good feeling.”
This is the first time in recent history that The Forum has entered into an advertising contest, noted Ken Garner, owner and publisher of The Maryville Forum and The Post.
He said taking part in the contest will help see how The Forum and The Post “can improve and find out how we stack up with like size and larger papers in advertising and learn about what more we can do to get the word out for our advertisers.”
The Forum received four other MPAME Best Ad Contest awards.
- Rita Piveral – Third place for Best Classified Section
- Skye Pournazari – Third place for Best Ad smaller than a full page, no smaller than a quarter page
- Skye Pournazari and Twyla Martin – Third place for Best Ad smaller than a quarter page
- Ken Garner, Pournazari, Martin, Jerry Lutz and Trinity Cobb – Honorable Mention for Best Print Advertising Campaign.