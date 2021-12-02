MARYVILLE, Mo. — Former longtime Nodaway County Sheriff Ben Espey died at his home in Barnard on Nov. 23 at the age of 68.
According to the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office website, Espey’s 16 years as the top law enforcement officer for the county made him the longest serving sheriff in the county’s history, dating back to 1845. Espey was the top law enforcement officer for Missouri’s fifth-largest county for four terms from January 1993 to December 2009.
In total, Espey served the citizens and residents of Nodaway County for 24 years as a law enforcement officer, which also included time as a Maryville Public Safety officer and Northwest Missouri State University Campus Safety officer.
Espey will be missed by many, but his servant’s spirit may be his greatest legacy that he left on law enforcement in Nodaway County, those who knew and served alongside him say.
Maryville Police Chief Ron Christian, who worked with Espey in some capacity during the latter’s entire career — including even being on the same shift when both worked the streets as officers with Maryville Public Safety — always saw the Maryville native’s passion for his work.
“(Espey had) a true calling to do what he could to make a positive impact on our communities in Nodaway County,” Christian said. “I believe his heart for our community exemplified the words of the Apostle Paul in Philippians 2:4 when we are instructed to not only look out for our own interests, but the interests of others. I know that Ben truly cared about the well-being of the people he served, and would do everything he could to make a positive difference in the lives of others. He placed the needs of others ahead of his own interests, which we desperately need more of today.”
As it goes in law enforcement, not every moment is filled with joy, since the moments when a police presence is needed the most is when a situation or people are at their worst. Espey faced several high-profile crimes during his tenure as sheriff, including the case of missing person Branson Perry, and two others that attracted global attention in the 2002 shooting at Conception Abbey and the murder and abduction in Skidmore by Lisa Montgomery in 2004.
Current Nodaway County Sheriff Randy Strong distinctly remembers those two prominent cases, when Strong was a member of Maryville Public Safety and the area’s Major Case Squad.
From the shooting at the Abbey, Strong recalled Espey’s strength and determination the most.
“No one knew if we had more than one shooter inside,” Strong said in an email. “A state agency was requesting that Sheriff Espey wait for their ‘SWAT Team’ to arrive and that was an hour or more out. Sheriff Espey took a stand and said no and he organized a team to go in and rescue two wounded individuals. His action saved their lives.”
Espey and Strong were both honored at the White House for their roles in the investigation into the December 2004 murder and abduction in Skidmore that led to Montgomery’s arrest. The current sheriff said that Espey, “proved his experience and leadership” in making all the right calls to help bring about the speedy recovery of the abducted baby and a successful prosecution.
“It was perfect,” Strong said. “When the Amber Alert was denied because of formalities, Ben called (Congressman) Sam Graves. A short time later Sam Graves came through and we got an Amber Alert out. We were up all night and we assembled at the Sheriff’s Office early the next morning. When the Lisa Montgomery lead came in he gave me the assignment along with Detective Fritz from Cameron Police. We were gone and racing towards Melvern, Kansas. I learned that Ben had called someone at the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and told them what we were doing. Apparently that was a very heated conversation about jurisdiction and threats of putting myself and Detective Fritz in a Kansas jail if we went to Melvern. Of course we went and everyone knows the results. That still makes me laugh when I think about it. I’m glad I didn’t have to call Ben to post my bail. Yes, Ben proved again to be a great leader during those difficult times. I will miss him.”
It was these types of moments of crisis where Espey’s leadership shined the brightest, but his impact is still seen on area law enforcement today, according to Northwest Missouri State University Police Chief Clarence Green.
“Sheriff Espey was a man of principle and vision,” Green said in an email. “He understood how to build relationships with people, serve his community and improve law enforcement. He was seen as an expert in the field and a collaborator. ... Sheriff Espey was an excellent mentor.”
Although many will remember Espey for his leadership during the most trying of times, those who knew him best recalled his strength of character and kindness, a sentiment echoed by Christian and Strong.
“He carried himself with a positive and encouraging spirit and he had a tremendous impact on so many of us over the years who have worked with him,” Christian said. “His influence will no doubt be felt for many years to come.”
Strong, who attended many of the annual cookouts at Espey’s farm, recalls a man surrounded by family and friends who enjoyed every moment of those events, and taking all who wanted one on hay rides around the farm.
“Ben was very down to earth, hardworking, courageous and trustworthy,” Strong said. “His friends and family dearly loved him and that speaks volumes of his character. ... I will miss him.”