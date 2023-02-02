MARYVILLE, Mo. — The former longtime general manager of NOCOMO Industries is under investigation by police in connection with funds missing from the nonprofit organization.
Detective Ryan Glidden confirmed to The Forum this week that the Maryville Police Department received a report involving NOCOMO and its former director, Nicki Samson, regarding missing funds. Glidden said the department’s investigation “is in the very early stages.”
Because it is an active investigation, the department had no further comment.
According to her LinkedIn page, Samson has served as NOCOMO’s general manager since 2010.
Last week, NOCOMO’s board of directors issued a short statement announcing a temporary closure of the sheltered workshop while “going through a transition.”
On Friday, the organization announced a new interim general manager, Byron Myers. According to a news release from board member Deb Hull, Myers is the president and CEO of Specialty Industries, St. Joseph’s sheltered workshop, and has 24 years of experience working with persons with disabilities. He is also the director of New Generation singers, a faith-based youth choir in St. Joseph.
Hull told The Forum that the board would like to keep the public “as informed as possible.”
“NOCOMO offers dignified employment for those with different abilities,” Hull said in a statement. “We look forward to getting all our valued certified employees back to work and are excited about our future.”
Hull didn’t respond to further questions by press time.
Through its sheltered workshop, NOCOMO’s mission is to provide a clean, safe work environment for developmentally challenged citizens where they can be productively employed.