MARYVILLE, Mo. — The former longtime general manager of NOCOMO Industries is under investigation by police in connection with funds missing from the nonprofit organization.

Detective Ryan Glidden confirmed to The Forum this week that the Maryville Police Department received a report involving NOCOMO and its former director, Nicki Samson, regarding missing funds. Glidden said the department’s investigation “is in the very early stages.”

