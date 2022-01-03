MARYVILLE, Mo. — Five people were injured in a three-vehicle crash near Maryville last week, including two juveniles.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Connor J. Nielson, 20, of Maryville, was headed east in a 2014 Subaru Crosstrek on U.S. Highway 136 just east of Maryville just before 4 p.m. on Dec. 30. When Nielson attempted to turn left onto Pleasant View Drive, his vehicle was struck in the rear when a 2010 Ford Explorer driven by Charles W. Henry, 36, of Ravenwood, failed to slow down. The report stated that the two vehicles became attached and crossed the center of the roadway, causing Nielson’s Crosstrek to strike the rear, driver’s-side tire of a 2004 Ford F-150 driven by Grant M. Hageman, 41, of Maryville, that was headed in the opposite direction.
After impact, the pickup rotated counterclockwise and came to rest on the westbound shoulder facing southeast. The two SUVs detached, with the Crosstrek coming to rest on the westbound shoulder facing southwest. The Explorer reportedly continued to travel east off the north side of the road, returned to the road and ran off the south side of the highway, and eventually came to rest in a private drive facing southeast.
Henry and a passenger in Nielson’s Crosstrek, Randi K. Nielson, 44, both suffered serious injuries, according to the report. Randi Nielson was taken by Nodaway County ambulance to Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville, while Henry was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph by ambulance.
Connor Nielson suffered moderate injuries, as did two juvenile passengers in his vehicle: a 12-year-old male and a 16-year-old female. All three were taken to MMC-M by ambulance.
Hageman was not listed with any injuries.
The Crosstrek and the Explorer were totaled in the collision and towed from the scene by Kizer Collision and Towing in Maryville, while the F-150 sustained moderate damage and was towed by Shell’s Service Towing and Repair in Maryville.
Henry was listed as not wearing a seat belt; all others involved with the crash were listed as wearing a safety device.