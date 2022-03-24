MARYVILLE, Mo. — Five counties in northwest Missouri agreed in principle on Tuesday to create a cooperative mental health board designed to bolster access to mental health resources across the region.
Representatives from Atchison, Gentry, Holt, Nodaway and Worth counties met Tuesday afternoon in the Nodaway County Administration Center to discuss the plan, which was first proposed in October by a mental health task force within the 4th Circuit Court headed by Associate Circuit Judge Robert Rice.
Late last year, four of the five counties had signed on to an initial agreement that would have created the board, but the Atchison County Commission had balked at the plan, expressing some concerns over the representation on the board and potential financial commitments.
But the outline agreed to Tuesday brought Atchison County back into the fold.
The state statute that allows for the creation of the board sets very specific requirements for the board’s makeup, including that the number of board members from each county be proportional according to population.
In the October proposal, the board would have been made up of 11 members: six from Nodaway County, two from Gentry County, and one each from Atchison, Holt and Worth counties.
That breakdown would have resulted in a majority of members coming from Nodaway County — one of the concerns held by the Atchison County Commission.
“I don’t want any one sect to have control,” said Curtis Livengood, Atchison County presiding commissioner, over the phone at Tuesday’s meeting. “… This is northwest Missouri, and northwest Missouri needs to all be represented as equally as possible.”
The outline agreed to Tuesday instead expanded the board to 14 members, with seven from Nodaway County, two each from Atchison, Gentry and Holt counties, and one from Worth County — requiring eight votes to break any deadlocks.
Funding
Perhaps of greater concern to all county officials present Tuesday though was how much money each county would need to put toward the initiative.
Under state statute, a regional mental health board cooperative like the one proposed can be funded by a property tax in each county of up to 40 cents per $100 valuation — but it does not require that it be funded at all, come from a dedicated tax or that each county provide funding for the board’s activities in the same way. For example, one county could not contribute any money at all, another could impose a 10-cent tax to pay for its portion and still another could simply allocate existing general revenue funds — or any similar combination.
County officials present Tuesday seemed to voice a preference for a very hands-on approach that would see the board propose projects to the county commissions which the commissions would then decide whether to fund and with how much money.
Although that project-by-project structure could hamstring the board’s ability to make long-term plans, county commissioners, especially from Atchison and Gentry counties, said they wanted to be able to ensure funds were used directly for constituent needs in their counties.
They also expressed some concern over whether they would be able to provide steady funding at all, especially through a new tax levy.
“Well, I think this is a wonderful idea, but I’m scared if we create something else and it just keeps growing and growing and growing — I’m not for raising taxes,” said James Quimby, an associate commissioner in Atchison County. “I don’t think a tax would pass in Atchison County because the people are fed up with that. I’ve seen the need. But, to go ask people for another tax, I’m not for it.”
The need, as Quimby said, was not in question Tuesday. Most of the officials present also attended last October’s meeting in Maryville where health officials, school counselors, law enforcement officials and more led the attendees through the myriad obstacles that stand in the way of northwest Missouri residents who need access to mental health resources that just aren’t available in the region. The emotional testimonies and raw statistics combined to paint a dire picture of a crisis hitting rural areas across the country especially hard, and one that won’t get easier as the need grows and the pool of qualified professionals shrinks.
“Everybody’s getting bombarded with the same problem, and we don’t have the right answers in place to help people,” said Nodaway County Commissioner Chris Burns during Tuesday’s meeting. “So, I think we’re moving in the right (direction); I think all of our biggest concern is, basically, the mechanism to fund it.”
Ultimately, the counties agreed to push that issue off for another day in the interest of getting the board created. Once it is, and members are appointed, the board would work on a recommendation to the counties on how best to move forward based on its anticipated needs.
The compromise agreed to in principle on Tuesday will create the five-county board with the expanded makeup, make it clear that there is no financial commitment required from any county right now to fund any of the board’s operations and will allow for any county that wants to leave the agreement to do so six months before the end of the budget year, which typically comes at the end of January.
Rice, who has continued leading the discussions on the board’s creation and has worked for months with the individual counties to craft an acceptable agreement, will work on the agreement with Michelle Jones, the COO and founder of New Beginnings Counseling in Maryville, and present a new document to each county for discussion and approval soon.
“We get this going, I mean, I am convinced this is going to change all of our communities for the better,” Rice said. “We’re gonna get services for folks that we don’t have right now … in all of our communities.”