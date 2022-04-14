MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Northwest Missouri State University nursing programs and Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville partnered to host the inaugural Northwest Missouri Nursing Collaborative 2022 Conference on April 7 at the Mozingo Event Center.
“Living and working through a pandemic has not been easy for nurses from all areas,” said Brooke McAtee, a registered nurse and the director of the nursing programs at Northwest, in a news release. “The development of this conference came from our need to ensure ongoing support and collaboration with our fellow nurses and students to aid our profession with its continued growth and support.”
The event, which was available to student nurses as well as licensed and registered nurses, featured keynote speaker Tim Crowley and breakout sessions with other presenters.
According to a news release, Crowley has presented to Fortune 500 corporations, U.S. government agencies, small and mid-sized businesses and organizations, universities, schools and nonprofit agencies throughout the world.
Crowley’s speech discussed the importance of grit, grace and gratitude in the nursing profession. He used his mother as an example, describing how she raised 13 children and welcomed people from a variety of backgrounds into her home.
During his speech, Crowley asked audience members to pair with strangers to practice listening and to share the hardships they have faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The theme of our conference is grit, grace and gratitude, all characteristics nurses have shown throughout the last few years,” McAtee. “Our goal is to provide nurses and students with the tools to aid in self-care while offering a day that encourages us to laugh and grow together as one group.”