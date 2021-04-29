MARYVILLE, Mo. — After the final first-dose mass vaccination event was held last week, 33 percent of the county has initiated a vaccine regimen as of Tuesday, the most recent data available.
According to the state’s online vaccination dashboard at covidvaccine.mo.gov/data, 5,712 people in Nodaway County have been fully vaccinated, or about 25.9 percent of the county’s population.
Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville will cease the second-dose mass vaccination events on May 12, citing the percentage of people who have been vaccinated.
As of April 26, the most recent public data available at the time of publication, the health department has reported 2,308 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 380 probable cases, for a total of 2,688. Of those, 2,661 have been released from isolation. There are 4 active cases. None are currently hospitalized, and 169 have been hospitalized overall. Twenty-three have died.