MARYVILLE, Mo. — High school students from across northwest Missouri converged on Feb. 3 at Northwest Missouri State University for the District 1 Future Business Leaders of America Conference.
FBLA members participated in performance events related to job interviews, social media, entrepreneurship, business ethics, impromptu speaking and more. They also attended leadership workshops and elected officers:
- President: Ella Bradford, Gallatin
- VP of Memberson: Rylie Johnson, DeKalb
- VP of FBLA-PBL Relations: Jacquelyn Cline, North Nodaway
- VP of Communications: Kelsey Barcus, North Nodaway
- Secretary: Morgan Pope, North Nodaway
- Parliamentarian: Elle Copple, Gallatin
The keynote speaker was Adam Bochart, an instructor and content creator in the School of Communication and Mass Media at Northwest. According to a press release, his content has frequently aired in front of fans at Children’s Mercy Park and Arrowhead Stadium, and he has produced content for the Chicago Cubs’ Triple-A affiliate Iowa Cubs and Major League Soccer’s Sporting Kansas City.
Winners for each event who will be moving on to the state competition are listed below.
An * next to a name indicates they are a “wildcard” for the state competition. Wildcards will see their scores compared to others from across the state and the highest scores will qualify for the state competition.