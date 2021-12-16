MARYVILLE, Mo. — A powerful storm system blew through northwest Missouri on Wednesday, bringing with it strong winds, heavy rains and tornadoes, and leaving damage in its wake.
Parts of Nodaway County were under a tornado warning in the late afternoon and early evening, with tornado sirens blaring around 5 p.m. in Maryville.
Just after the storm, more than 1,500 people in the county were without power, according to online outage maps from Evergy and United Electric Cooperative. The most outages were centered in Maryville, Skidmore and Graham.
Initial reports indicated golf-ball sized hail and winds approaching 80 mph, resulting in downed power lines and damaged trees in Maryville and the surrounding area. Emergency crews worked into the night clearing roads of some debris and securing power lines across the county.
The National Weather Service bulletin said the tornado warning was a result of radar-indicated rotation, and no tornado had been confirmed in the area as of The Forum’s print deadline Wednesday night.
The storm front came through on the heels of an unusually warm and windy day across the region.
Just days before winter is set to begin, temperatures in Maryville reached 73 degrees, topping the previous record high for Dec. 15 of 59 degrees in 1939, according to the Midwestern Regional Climate Center at Purdue University.