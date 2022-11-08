election 11-8-22
Buy Now

Voters wait to submit their ballots on Tuesday at the Laura Street Baptist Church in Maryville. Voter turnout was relatively strong for a midterm election, with just over half of registered voters in the county casting a ballot.

 GEOFFREY WOEHLK/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Just over half of registered voters in Nodaway County went to the polls on Tuesday, and the results were largely predictable, with the only two contested local races ending in landslides for the Republican candidates.

Jeff Farnan, of Stanberry, garnered 71.8 percent of the vote in Nodaway County — his lowest share of the vote of any county in the 1st District. Districtwide, he won with more than 75 percent of the vote.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags