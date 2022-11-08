This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
Voters wait to submit their ballots on Tuesday at the Laura Street Baptist Church in Maryville. Voter turnout was relatively strong for a midterm election, with just over half of registered voters in the county casting a ballot.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Just over half of registered voters in Nodaway County went to the polls on Tuesday, and the results were largely predictable, with the only two contested local races ending in landslides for the Republican candidates.
Jeff Farnan, of Stanberry, garnered 71.8 percent of the vote in Nodaway County — his lowest share of the vote of any county in the 1st District. Districtwide, he won with more than 75 percent of the vote.
Farnan told The Forum Tuesday night that he’s excited to get to work representing northwest Missouri in Jefferson City.
“I know that I have to big shoes to fill with Allen Andrews terming out, but I look forward to serving as your next state rep and feel that I’m up for the challenge,” he said. “I’ve said this before, but I’m willing to talk with any of my constituents of northwest Missouri — it doesn’t matter if you voted for me or not, I will listen to anyone’s concerns or issues.”
For state Senate, Rusty Black, of Chillicothe, handily won against Democratic challenger Michael Baumli, taking more than 80 percent of the vote overall and over 72 percent in Nodaway County.
“My wife and I both feel blessed that the people of northwest Missouri have supported us this well in this election and a lot of that thanks goes to the people that have worked in all 19 counties to help get the word out, the message out, that Rusty Black can do a good job representing them in our state capitol,” he told The Forum. “And we certainly want to thank them for all the work they put into this as well. Certainly a team effort to get to the point that we did tonight.”
Democratic spending In their most recent campaign finance reports, filed eight days before Tuesday’s election, Democratic candidates Baumli and Jessica Piper could not have been further apart on the spending spectrum.
Baumli, running for state Senate, had spent just under $2,300 on his campaign. Piper, who lapped the field in fundraising and brought in more campaign contributions than anyone who had ever run for the seat in this region, had spent more than $177,000 on her campaign for state representative.
On Tuesday, they both lost by similar margins anyway, trounced as every Democrat has been before them since the turn of the century, no matter how much or how little they spent trying to change minds.
However, Piper did manage to outdo the last Democrat in northwest Missouri to run for state representative, Paul Taylor, who in 2018 managed 21 percent.
In fact, Piper managed the largest share of the vote by a Democrat in this district since 2008, when Rick Oswald came close to a third.