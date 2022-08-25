Senior Center grant
Dorothy Schafer, center, and Amie Firavich, Nodaway County Senior Center executive director, hold a large presentation board sent by the Bayer Fund.

 SKYE POURNAZARI/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Local farmer Dorothy Schafer recently applied for a grant from the Bayer Fund’s America’s Farmers Grow Communities program and last week was informed it was granted for her selected cause, the Nodaway County Senior Center.

The center plans to use the funds for the Angel Program, which helps pay for meals for seniors who can’t afford them.

