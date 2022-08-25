MARYVILLE, Mo. — Local farmer Dorothy Schafer recently applied for a grant from the Bayer Fund’s America’s Farmers Grow Communities program and last week was informed it was granted for her selected cause, the Nodaway County Senior Center.
The center plans to use the funds for the Angel Program, which helps pay for meals for seniors who can’t afford them.
“Thank you to Dorothy and Bayer for the donation to our Angel Program,” said Amie Firavich, executive director of the center in a statement. “It will help our seniors of Nodaway County who are unable financially to afford nutritious meals.”
According to a news release, Bayer revamped the program, making it easier for farmers to find and fund the organizations and institutions that keep their communities thriving. This included doubling the individual donations to $5,000 to provide a greater impact.
“Each year we hear from several nonprofit and school leaders, as well as farmers, about the ways Grow Communities has made a difference,” said Al Mitchell, Bayer Fund president. “Bayer Fund is proud to work side-by-side with farmers to identify local nonprofit organizations and schools that are improving rural communities in the areas of health and wellness, food and nutrition, and STEM and ag education.”
Farmers may enroll for the opportunity to direct a 2023 Grow Communities donation. Applications opened on Aug. 1. For more information, visit americasfarmers.com.