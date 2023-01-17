MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce will be celebrating the local agricultural community with a steak and egg breakfast for its 61st annual Farm-City Banquet, the organization announced in a news release.
The event will be held on March 3 at Northwest Missouri State University’s Agricultural Learning Center on the R.T. Wright Farm.
Breakfast will be served at 8 a.m. Prior to breakfast, there will be a shared social gathering coinciding with the chamber’s First Friday Coffee. The chamber is encouraging members who attend the coffee to purchase a ticket and stay for breakfast and awards. Breakfast attendees are likewise encouraged to come early and network with chamber membership.
The Farm-City Banquet not only celebrates Nodaway County’s strong agricultural roots, but also honors progress in the agricultural industry. Its program includes award presentations to many outstanding Nodaway County people: farm family, woman in agriculture, farm youth, conservationist, and advocate. Also recognized are Missouri Century Farms, Extension Honor Roll Members and Nodaway County Agriculture Hall of Fame inductees. To submit a nomination, email director@maryvillechamber.com prior to Feb. 10.
Tickets for the event must be purchased by Feb. 15 and are available for $15 at the chamber office at 408 N. Market St. The meal includes steaks donated by the Nodaway County Cattlemen’s Association. Sides of eggs, biscuits and gravy, hash brown casserole and beverages will be prepared and served by the culinary arts program students at Northwest Technical School.