Chad McCollough was named 2021 Outstanding Farm Advocate during the last year's Farm-City Banquet Awards Lunch on Thursday, Feb. 10, at the Northwest Missouri State University Agricultural Learning Center. He stands with his wife Monica McCollough and their three sons, Augustus, Will and Tucker McCollough. This year's event is scheduled for 8 a.m. on March 3 at the ALC.

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce will be celebrating the local agricultural community with a steak and egg breakfast for its 61st annual Farm-City Banquet, the organization announced in a news release.

The event will be held on March 3 at Northwest Missouri State University’s Agricultural Learning Center on the R.T. Wright Farm.

