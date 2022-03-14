MARYVILLE, Mo. — A young family and several pets are safe Monday morning after Maryville Fire Department personnel responded around 9 a.m. to the report of a fire in their downtown apartment.
Located at 124 W. Third St., fire personnel arrived at the scene with a small amount of smoke making its way up to the sky through a west facing window of a second story apartment on the corner of Third and Buchanan streets.
A barely-dressed adult male and female were on the front step of the apartment building with a small child and a dog. They were helped into the First Christian Church diagonal to the building.
Maryville Police Department was on scene to block traffic as well as attempt to notify other families in adjoining apartments.
According to Fire Chief Phil Rickabaugh, everyone was out of a front apartment where the fire was contained to a sofa. Law enforcement was able to evacuate the family in the rear apartment. He said there wasn't even smoke damage in that apartment.
About 15 minutes after arriving fire personnel found two cats, one in a west-facing window. The yowling cats were removed, placed in containers and carried to the First Christian Church to be with the family.