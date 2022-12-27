FAIRFAX, Mo. — The FCS Financial Rural Community and Agriculture Foundation recently granted $5,000 to the Fairfax Volunteer Fire Department in Atchison County to purchase grain bin rescue equipment, according to a press release from FCS Financial.
As bins are filled during harvest, potential grain bin entrapment becomes top-of-mind for farmers. The equipment purchased will help firefighters more effectively respond to those situations.
“There are several large grain bin sites in the Fairfax Fire Protection district,” said Dee Duering, a volunteer with the Fairfax Volunteer Fire Department, in a statement. “Having grain bin rescue equipment ready and available may save a life someday.”
The FCS Financial Rural Community and Agriculture Foundation focuses on targeted, long-term investments that help rural communities and the agricultural industry thrive, the press release said.
“It takes only five seconds to become trapped in a grain bin,” said David Janish, FCS Financial CEO. “FCS Financial is committed to supporting our rural communities and safety is one of our top priorities. We hope the grain bin rescue system is never needed; however, we are proud to be able to provide the funds so the Fairfax Fire Department is now prepared for a rescue.”