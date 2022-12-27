FCS Financial gives to Fairfox

FCS Financial awards the Fairfax Volunteer Fire Department $5,000 to purchase grain bin rescue equipment. From left to right are Chad McCollough, FCS Financial; Jake Rogers, FCS Financial; Archie Agnew, Fairfax fire department; Kyle Schieber, FCS Financial; Dee Duering, Fairfax fire department; Steve Stevens, Fairfax fire department; Trevor Brown, Fairfax fire department; and Cody Helfers, Fairfax fire department.

 SUBMITTED BY FCS FINANCIAL

FAIRFAX, Mo. — The FCS Financial Rural Community and Agriculture Foundation recently granted $5,000 to the Fairfax Volunteer Fire Department in Atchison County to purchase grain bin rescue equipment, according to a press release from FCS Financial.

As bins are filled during harvest, potential grain bin entrapment becomes top-of-mind for farmers. The equipment purchased will help firefighters more effectively respond to those situations.

