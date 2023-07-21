7-20-23 Punkin Show
PHOTOS SUBMITTED BY TERESA CARTER

SKIDMORE, Mo. — Organizers with the Skidmore Punkin Show recently announced its annual parade grand marshals, Dorothy (Peters) Culp and Marian (John) Everhart.

The Skidmore Punkin Show parade is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 29. For a schedule of events, find the show on social media.

