SKIDMORE, Mo. — Organizers with the Skidmore Punkin Show recently announced its annual parade grand marshals, Dorothy (Peters) Culp and Marian (John) Everhart.
The Skidmore Punkin Show parade is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 29. For a schedule of events, find the show on social media.
Biographies
Centenarian Dorothy (Peter) Culp grew up southwest of Maryville. Her parents, Ralph and Merdeth (Stevens) Peters, moved to her grandparents’ house in Skidmore when in junior high.
She graduated in 1941 from Skidmore High School. She and Richard Culp dated through high school and were married in 1941. They had two sons, Brad (Judith) (both deceased) and Kurt (Brenda) Culp. Her parents were farmers. She was the oldest and had three brothers. She has eight grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren.
Dorothy and Richard lived on the farm for several years and then moved to Skidmore in 1976 before he passed in 1977. During the years she has been involved in several clubs and Community Betterment. She is a member of the Skidmore Methodist Church. While in high school, Dorothy was once crowned the Nodaway County Fair queen.
Marian (John) Everhart was born on her grandfather’s farm in Peru, Nebraska. Her parents were Albert and Alice John. Her father was a construction superintendent and her mother was a housewife. She grew up in Corning, Iowa, and graduated from high school in 1951. She received a teaching degree from Northwest Missouri State University and was four hours short of a master’s degree. During her career she taught 39 years at Nodaway-Holt, two years at Burlington Junction, two years in Iowa and 20 years as a substitute teacher. She has always taught elementary students and especially loved second grade because she could see them build and grow day by day.
Everhart is the oldest of three and is the lone survivor. She met Bill early in her teaching career when he would bring his little brother to school. They married in 1956 and moved to Skidmore in 1960. They had two children, David (deceased) and Cynthia Crawford, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She is a member of the Order of Eastern Star, DAR, American Legion Auxiliary and Retired Teachers Association.