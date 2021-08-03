KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In January 2020, Evergy began construction toward rebuilding a 135-mile transmission line in northwest Missouri.
According to a news release, the $78 million investment will strengthen the regional power grid, provide increased reliability, and connect Maryville, Savannah, St. Joseph, Tarkio and Mound City.
The new 69kV transmission line will replace infrastructure from the late 1940s.
Upon reconstruction of the transmission line, Evergy will upgrade substation and distribution lines. This will further enhance reliability.
“Evergy is committed to providing reliable energy to the communities we serve,” said Dan Hegeman, Evergy community business manager, in a press release. “These upgrades will not only enhance reliability, but will also enhance the potential for economic growth and development in northwest Missouri.”
Reconstruction of the transmission line is part of Missouri’s efforts to upgrade utility infrastructure.
These improvements allow Evergy’s equipment to communicate with its facilities.
Construction crews rebuilt 67 miles of transmission line last year by replacing over a million feet of power line, more than 1,300 power poles and 354,000 feet of communication line, a press release noted.
Evergy plans to finish construction of the remaining 68 miles of transmission line in December 2021.