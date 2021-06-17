KANSAS CITY, Mo., — Air conditioners will whirr into overtime this week as many communities Evergy serves anticipate temperatures over the century mark.
According to Accuweather, the forecasted high for Maryville on Thursday is 104 degrees Fahrenheit.
According to a news release, Evergy teams operating power plants and maintaining the power grid are working around the clock to ensure power is available to serve customers.
“Our system is ready for summer’s 100-degree days and to provide reliable electricity as customers aim to stay comfortable,” said Chuck Caisley, senior vice president and chief customer officer. “We appreciate the Evergy plant and field employees who work in harsh conditions to make sure our customers have the power they need.”
Evergy’s continued investment in power grid modernization and predictive maintenance program keep power reliable on hot days, making sure electricity flows from plants to the homes and businesses Evergy serves, the release noted.
Evergy is a member of the Southwest Power Pool, which coordinates generation and transmission in our region. SPP forecasts also indicate that generation resources will be available to meet customer needs in the region. Last Friday, the SPP issued a resource alert through 9 p.m. Wednesday, as it predicted that regional electricity load could reach as high as 96 percent of its all-time regional peak this week.