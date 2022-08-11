Ecker Family Memorial GoFundMe site

ELMO, Mo. — The Elmo community has come together with three different benefits to assist the families of the three who died and one inured including an Elmo woman with life-threatening injuries, in a collision with a semi on Thursday, Aug. 4, in Minnesota.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. on Aug. 4, near the town of Willmar, Minnesota, about 100 miles west of Minneapolis, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report. A 2016 Lexus SUV driven by 41-year-old Justin Ecker, Lee’s Summit, Missouri, struck a 2019 Volvo semi, at a highway crossing.

0
0
0
0
0