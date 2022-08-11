ELMO, Mo. — The Elmo community has come together with three different benefits to assist the families of the three who died and one inured including an Elmo woman with life-threatening injuries, in a collision with a semi on Thursday, Aug. 4, in Minnesota.
The crash happened just before 6 p.m. on Aug. 4, near the town of Willmar, Minnesota, about 100 miles west of Minneapolis, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report. A 2016 Lexus SUV driven by 41-year-old Justin Ecker, Lee’s Summit, Missouri, struck a 2019 Volvo semi, at a highway crossing.
Ecker died in the crash along with two of his passengers, 64-year-old Carol Ecker of Kansas City, Missouri, and 39-year-old Jonathan Ecker of Rosendale, Missouri.
Another passenger, 35-year-old Jennifer McGinnis of Elmo, was taken to a hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota, with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the semi was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
The West Nodaway classes of 1999 (Justin’s class), 2002 (Jon’s class) and 2006 (Jennifer’s class) set up a GoFundMe donation site online at bit.ly/GoFundMeEckerFamily to help the family with funeral costs, hospital expenses and “everything associated with the family’s tragic loss,” noted the site. As of Thursday morning, the site had raised $23,650 of its $30,000 goal.
The Elmo Betterment Club is holding a Fish and Chicken Fry from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Elmo Community Betterment Building. According to the group’s social media, all funds accepted will be given to Jennifer and Skyler to help with medical expenses. The club is planning a benefit for the entire Ecker family at a later date.
Haven of Rest Salon is planning a “Cut-a-Thon” for the Ecker/Shavnore/McGinness family from noon to 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15. According to the business’ social media, all proceeds from haircuts during that time will be donated to the McGinness family “to help with any expenses they have so they can focus on being by her side during this difficult time.” The salon is located at 19459 U.S. Highway 71, Burlington Junction, MO 64428.