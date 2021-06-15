MARYVILLE, Mo. — The United Electric Cooperative board of directors approved a 10 percent energy discount on kilowatt usage for United Electric members that will last six months.
According to a news release, the discount will give approximately $1 million back to United Electric Cooperative members.
The discount will be in effect from July through December 2021. It will appear as a credit on members’ bills from August 2021 to January 2022.
The discount was made possible by United Electric Cooperative members’ energy conservation during the polar vortex and the success of United Fiber, a subsidiary of the cooperative, according to the release.
“The overwhelming response from our members when asked to conserve energy during the critical hours of the polar vortex not only eliminated the possibility of rolling blackouts, but also reduced our overall peak and cost from our power supplier,” CEO Jim Bagley said in the release. “Our success is our members’ success, and we will continue to look for ways to help them through times such as these.”
United Electric Cooperative provides energy to more than 9,800 homes, schools, businesses and farms. The cooperative’s subsidiary, United Fiber, provides high-speed internet and communication services to more than 17,000 residential and commercial customers. For more information on United Electric and United Fiber, visit www.ueci.coop and www.unitedfiber.com.