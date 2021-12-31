MARYVILLE, Mo. — With subzero temperatures expected this weekend, United Electric Cooperative is asking its members to conserve as much energy as possible on the evening of Jan. 1 until late afternoon on Jan. 2.
Conserving energy during those times reduces the possibility of interruptions and reduces overall peak usage. A press release from the co-op said conservation would also reduce the cost from the power supplier.
“Our power supplier does not foresee any reliability issues at this time, but our dedicated linemen will be ready to answer the call if any local disruptions occur,” said CEO Jim Bagley in a statement.
If members have any questions, they may call 800-748-1488 or email contact@ueci.coop.