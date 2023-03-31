MARYVILLE, Mo. — On Tuesday, Maryville voters will go to the polls to vote on a measure that would add a three percent tax on sales of recreational marijuana within city limits.
The constitutional amendment passed by voters last year that legalized recreational marijuana sales allows municipalities to apply up to a three percent tax. More than 100 Missouri cities have it on the ballot during the April election.
Currently, the state already applies a six percent sales tax. The city sales tax would be in addition to that. It would not apply to sales of medicinal marijuana, only recreational.
If approved, the city has estimated more than $150,000 in annual revenue, which City Manager Greg McDanel said would go the general fund to be used in areas like street maintenance, police and fire services.
“The additional sales tax on adult use marijuana provides Maryville an opportunity to enhance various programs and critical community services,” McDanel said. “More than 105 cities in Missouri have taken the initiative to place the question on the general election ballot. The City of Maryville encourages all citizens to vote and be a part of the process on April 4, 2023.”