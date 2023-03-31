Your Vote 2023 art

MARYVILLE, Mo. — On Tuesday, Maryville voters will go to the polls to vote on a measure that would add a three percent tax on sales of recreational marijuana within city limits.

The constitutional amendment passed by voters last year that legalized recreational marijuana sales allows municipalities to apply up to a three percent tax. More than 100 Missouri cities have it on the ballot during the April election.

