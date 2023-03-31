MISTY LANGFORD
Family
Nathan Langford (husband) children: Sarah, Emalee, Ryan, and Izabelle Langford
Current job
Nurse Practitioner at Mosaic Lifecare Urgent Care
Other relevant boards, positions or qualifications
I served in the Army as a sergeant for my unit. I currently help co-lead BusyBee 4-H and am leader of Northwest Missouri Holstein Club.
How do you feel about the district’s current direction?
I feel that our current direction in our district is going in the right direction. We have an A+ program, the new addition to the school is coming along and taxes were not raised due to the growth. Our co-op with Jefferson is allowing our children to participate in programs they may not have been able to without the program.
If elected, how would you ensure open communication with constituents?
Ensuring open communication with the community would continue through online access to the minutes and the schools website.
What are your thoughts on open enrollment?
Open enrollment is a tough question. First, every student is entitled to an education no matter where it occurs. I feel that this may not be the best choice for the communities at this time.
JESSICA (HILSABECK) WALLACE
Family
Derek – husband, children – Nolan, Sylvia, and Tennessee
Current job
Registrar, Conception Seminary College; Certified Athletic Trainer, Mosaic-Maryville
Other relevant boards, positions or qualifications
Strong background in education: B.S. in Physical Education, EdD in Health Education; Assistant Professor at Graceland University (10 years); experience with several K-12 schools (seeing a variety of positive and struggling districts); SN PTO member; Barnard Community Historical Society Board
How do you feel about the district’s current direction?
I am a South Nodaway alum and was always proud of the district as a student and it has always been my desire to return to the district and for my children to attend SN. I believe SN provides a good education to our students but always room for continued improvement.
I believe the district needs to focus on high quality education with hopes to attract new families to the district to grow our student population, prepare for hardships that (potential) low student enrollment may create for the district, and with current trends in teacher availability, support our teaching staff to grow in their profession with desire to continue in our district and draw in new, high-quality and effective teachers as we have changes in employment.
If elected, what would be your top priority?
My top priority is what is best for the South Nodaway student.
If elected, how would you ensure open communication with constituents?
Being back in the district, I still know many familiar faces in the Barnard and Guilford communities, but still other families I am not yet familiar with.
I attend and support community events as much as I can, which allows for meeting people who are new to me. Attending school events and being involved in parent organizations also allows me to meet and work with other parents and community members.
I love to chat and LISTEN to others’ views and ideas; it is through discussions with others that we learn what to bring to the board. I will not just voice my ideas and views on a topic but be a voice of those who make up our district.
Since the district’s major construction project is all but completed, what do you think is the next project for the school?
While there are several upkeep and update projects that probably need attended to, on a large scale I believe the district needs to make the best use of the current and new facilities in place. Students deserve high quality, knowledgeable instruction for best use of the facilities and equipment the school now has.
The communities and tax payers deserve their moneys to be put to use in the hands of the students, rather than sitting gathering dust.
A review of curriculums and resources needs to happen to ensure that the best use of these great new facilities and opportunities for students are being utilized to the max.
What are your thoughts on open enrollment?
As currently written, I do not fully support the bill. There seems to be some unclear communication of the true purpose.
The purpose should be to drive school districts to provide the best academic education to its students. I’m not sure that is what the focus is at this point.