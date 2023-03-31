JAMIE BUSBY
Family
Husband Brad, daughter Baylie age 16 sophomore , daughter Bexlie age 9 4th grade
Current job
Remote Telephonic Nurse Care Manager with Humana and Massage Therapist at Mia Bella
Other relevant boards, positions or qualifications
4H Leader
How do you feel about the district’s current direction?
I feel it is at a stand still. I hear nothing about it moving forward and nothing that its falling back.
If elected, what would be your top priority?
Getting our school at a top notch level. It has to start from the top and work its way down. If administration would make the environment pleasant, be willing to listen, and talk with the parents and teachers/staff, it would trickle down to have a pleasant working environment for the teachers/staff and happy teachers/staff make happy students. I hate seeing great teachers leave for other reasons that are not for retirement or if they are moving. I hate hearing students saying they have better things to do than school like sleeping. My vision is, is what I had when I was at school at NEN, have activities the kids are excited about and let them shine. I feel the music department is currently the best at NEN at this point. You can see the enthusiasm the kids have for music, each other, and for their teacher.
If elected, how would you ensure open communication with constituents?
Meetings, committees, whatever it takes.
What do you think is the biggest challenge facing the district over the next decade, and how do you think it can be best addressed?
I feel the open enrollment would be our biggest challenge. How to address it? We will see if it passes or not first.
What are your thoughts on open enrollment?
If it’s not broke don’t fix it. This could be good or bad to any school in our county. With this being a big rural area with several schools, there are options. Our district needs to look attractive to our current families to ensure they stay, our district needs to look more impressive if we want more kids to attend, the flip side is if our current families are not happy here they can leave. If we want to keep our school open and running with good numbers we need to be top notch, I’m not sure we are at that point. Depending on the families situation, I hear some kids want to leave and there are some kids that want to stay when they are trying to be pushed out. I feel our small schools are in trouble.
PHILIP DOTY
Family
Wife Randa, 3 Children (Jordann 10, Ross 7 and Kennedy 4)
Current job
Farmer
Other relevant boards, positions or qualifications
I was a teacher for 17 years.
How do you feel about the district’s current direction?
I feel the district is in a good position currently. There is always room for improvement, but we have a great school, a great faculty and great community pride. We just need to always strive to be better and continue to improve.
If elected, what would be your top priority?
My priority is and always will be what is best for the students of district. I feel sometimes people lose sight of the reason for a school and that is the students first and foremost. Not just some, but ALL students.
If elected, how would you ensure open communication with constituents?
I will always be available and will want to hear from constituents regarding issues they may be having. A good open line of communication is a must for the school system to be effective. A school is a public entity and belongs to the community and its constituents.
What do you think is the biggest challenge facing the district over the next decade, and how do you think it can be best addressed?
Some of the biggest challenges facing our district is the same as all rural Missouri school districts. Funding, communication, educational regulations and the retention of quality staff to name a few. I feel at Northeast Nodaway we do a very good job of addressing those issues I previously stated. What I will do if elected is add a voice to the school board that has been in the classroom in our district to help with communication within the entire district to help with the issues I stated.
What are your thoughts on open enrollment?
Open enrollment is a hot topic right now for sure. I do understand the thought process behind it, but fear the issues that will arise especially in rural districts. At this current time I do not feel it would be in the best interest for rural districts as it is currently being presented.
HEATHER JACKSON
Family
Rory Jackson, Brody (10), Ellie (10), Cooper (9)
Current job
Oncology Nurse Case Manager
Other relevant boards, positions or qualifications
Volunteer for community and school activities, religious education teacher at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, assist with coaching elementary sports, serve on St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Altar Society
How do you feel about the district’s current direction?
Our small school district feels like a family. I witness teachers, administration, and other parents treat other children like their own. As a parent in our district, it is very important to me knowing my children are being well taken care of, are safe, and are being given much needed one on one time as the smaller class sizes allow for that. Our faculty and staff are always available and willing to talk about any concerns I as a parent may have with my child. This gives me peace of mind knowing that they truly care about the well-being of their students.
If elected, what would be your top priority?
As a parent and community member, I am running for school board to do my part to ensure that all the children of our school district are given the best education and tools needed to go beyond high school and become successful in any endeavor that they choose.
If elected, how would you ensure open communication with constituents?
Following school board policy regarding communication is key. It is important to include all aspects of opinions between faculty, staff, board members, and the community when it comes to the well-being of our children and their education.
What do you think is the biggest challenge facing the district over the next decade, and how do you think it can be best addressed?
If our district were to be faced with any challenges, we would work per the school board policy and would collaborate between the board its constituents as necessary to get to a solution.
LESLIE WILMES (I)
Family
I am married to Craig Wilmes, a lifelong resident of Ravenwood. We have two daughters, Aubrey and Emma. The girls are in 4th grade at NEN.
Current job
Vice President/Human Resources Director at Nodaway Valley Bank. I have been employed at NVB for 15 years.
Other relevant boards, positions or qualifications
I enjoy serving the community and have held the office of Treasurer for the Ravenwood Community Betterment for 12 years, served 4 years as Secretary for the NEN Foundation and Craig and I also coach NEN elementary girls’ basketball. I have been a school board member for the last 3 years. I have lived in the school district for 16 years.
How do you feel about the district’s current direction?
NEN is a great school district. We have small class sizes and the ability to have more one on one with students. We also have a friendly faculty and staff.
If elected, what would be your top priority?
Our children are the most important. I want to help position it for continued and successful future.
If elected, how would you ensure open communication with constituents?
I am a good listener and willing to assess everyone’s concerns.
What do you think is the biggest challenge facing the district over the next decade, and how do you think it can be best addressed?
As problems arise, I hope to work as a team with fellow school board members and Administration to resolve the issues.