STAN ALEXANDER
I, Stan Alexander, have lived in the North Nodaway R-VI School district for 45 years.
I started kindergarten at North Nodaway RVII graduating as a Mustang in 1996. I am a full-time row crop and cattle farmer in rural Hopkins, MO, where my wife Lindsay and I live on the century family farm. We have been married for fifteen wonderful years. We have been blessed with three children Weston, Hudson, and Marin who all currently attend our North Nodaway school district. I have spent the last ten years engaged in helping our local youth in T-ball, baseball, helping my wife with youth group and VBS. My wife has served as the North Nodaway PTO treasurer for the past six years and is currently a substitute teacher here in our district.
I have previously served on various boards in our community including secretary/treasurer of the Hopkins Fire Protection District for 15 years. I am currently serving as an elder and board member of our Hopkins Christian Church and a board member of the Hopkins Ball Association. I feel a board is a great way to represent the diverse people and opinions that embody a community and our district. I have chosen to run for the board of education to give back to my district and the families that live within it. As a farmer and business owner I have a keen eye for how money is allocated and how crucial every decision is. I believe all input should be considered without making rash decisions.
I feel the district has been well managed and it is heading in positive direction. With that said, there is always room for improvement. If elected, my top priority is to keep our students and their education at the forefront of every decision. I feel the current upgrades to our district facilities were long overdue and will provide convenience and appeal but most importantly an up-to-date high level of safety and security for all of the students and staff in our district.
JERIME BIX
Family
My wife, Amber, and I have been married 30 years this year and we have three children. Our daughter, Brittany, lives in Kansas City with her husband, Drew and our granddaughter, Sydney. Our oldest son, Tyler, is studying engineering at Rockhurst in Kansas City. Our youngest son, Darron, is a senior at North Nodaway and plans to attend Northwest in the fall to study accounting.
Current job
I am a fourth generation farmer
If elected, what would be your top priority?
If elected, my top priority would be to ensure that our students have the best opportunities to get the quality education that they need to succeed in their choice of career. I also want to ensure that the district funds are spent responsibly to maximize dollars so that our school will continue to be here for many years.
If elected, how would you ensure open communication with constituents?
I will always be available to any district person if they have questions or concerns. I will answer them to the best of my knowledge and if I don’t know, I will talk to whoever I need to in order to find out an answer for their needs.
What do you think about the district’s numerous upgrades to its buildings such as the new build projects at the high school, elementary school and the bus barn?
I think the upgrades at our facility will be nice additions to our district but do think they should have been done in stages rather than all at once. The preschool was much needed. However, I don’t feel the new offices for the administration and the bus barn do anything to increase our student education. This is where I would have liked to have seen more funding directed.
What are your thoughts on open enrollment?
As a school district providing a quality education and a lot of opportunities for students, open enrollment should be a welcomed idea. If these are not available, I know as a parent I would want the choice to send my children where they could get the best education possible without having to move. I know people worry that enrollment will drop as people will leave the smaller schools to go to bigger ones but this can also work in the reverse. There are people who are attracted to smaller school size and corresponding class sizes as long as the schools are doing their job providing a solid and well-rounded education. My family and I attended this smaller district and my wife the neighboring small district. If I had been given the option, I would still have remained in a small school. I feel we should look at this as an opportunity to increase enrollment and make our school more appealing to area students.
SAMANTHA BROWN (I)
Family
I am married to Steven Brown, and we have three children. Saylor is a freshman in college, Saryn is a junior at North Nodaway and Stetsyn is a freshman at North Nodaway.
Current job
I am a Family Nurse Practitioner.
Other relevant boards, positions or qualifications
I have served on the school board at North Nodaway for 15 years.
How do you feel about the district’s current direction?
North Nodaway is making great strides to ensure a safe learning environment for the students and patrons of the district. Construction is currently underway on the middle school/high school building as well as the elementary building; bleachers in the gym are going to be replaced and new doors are going to be installed in the classrooms.
If elected, what would be your top priority?
As a board member, I will strive to make the best decisions for the district. I want to ensure resources are available for students to be prepared to become productive citizens that are college and career ready.
If elected, how would you ensure open communication with constituents?
I have been on the school board for many years, and I have always been available to listen to or discuss issues with constituents.
What do you think about the district’s numerous upgrades to its buildings such as the new build projects at the high school, elementary school and the bus barn?
I think the improvements and new building projects are much needed.
JENNIFER CLEMENTS (I)
Family
I am married to Michael Clements we have 2 boys Blaone (15) Luke (11)
Current job
Production Supervisor at Kawasaki Motors
Other relevant boards, positions or qualifications
I am currently serving my first term on the board and I have 8 years of management experience.
If elected, how would you ensure open communication with constituents?
I feel our staff and board do a good job with communications, we can always improve on this. Continue to inform about happenings whether it’s through social media, text/email, the paper. But also encourage our community to come to school functions or meetings.
What do you think about the district’s numerous upgrades to its buildings such as the new build projects at the high school, elementary school and the bus barn?
I think this is a very exciting time we are able to do some much needed upgrades gaining main entrances to both schools giving our students and staff a safer working environment.
What are your thoughts on open enrollment?
I am not for open enrollment I think this will put an even bigger burden on our communities, our children’s educations and I feel like some things are still unanswered. Special education, and funding just to name a few.
MATTHEW PARKER
Family
Wife: Amber Parker
Daughters: Olivia and Angeline
Current job
Owner of remodeling and building company Rural Renovations & Development, LLC
How do you feel about the district’s current direction?
In the conversations I have had outside of school with the teachers and staff, I believe they are genuinely focused on our students and providing them with opportunities that will shape their future. A good example of this is the drone and robotics programs, these are fields of the future.
Our young women and men are getting the chance to get hands on experience in these fields. We also have a staff that believes in community service. I was so proud of our staff and students when they took time away from the classroom and served the community of Hopkins after the windstorm last year.
Teaching the students how to serve their community is just as important as their studies.
If elected, what would be your top priority?
I feel that one of our biggest problems we face is teacher retention. Our students just get comfortable with a teacher, the teacher begins to have an impact on our students, and then the teacher leaves. We have had no greater example of this than in our music teachers over the past 5 years. These teachers were good teachers, but just as they were causing the programs to push into new areas such as pep band, drum line, marching contest, and beginning a high school choir, the teacher leaves. Not only is the new teacher starting from scratch but so are the students.
If elected, how would you ensure open communication with constituents?
I’m always available when I’m out and about in the community.
What do you think about the district’s numerous upgrades to its buildings such as the new build projects at the high school, elementary school and the bus barn?
Our school is the life blood of Hopkins. As the school goes so does Hopkins. We must continue to strive to keep it alive and relevant. Part of that is in our staff and teachers that we employ, part of that is in the programs we provide our students, and the other is in our facilities.
With the new renovations and improvements that are happening right now at our school I feel that I am uniquely qualified to help the district make sure that we are doing the improvements needed but also be a steward of our taxpayers’ dollars.
Our facilities have needed improvement. Making our buildings safe with new classroom doors, entry to the building, as well as the new layout will provide the school with the best use of the space we have. This will help continue to keep our school district safe and relevant.
What are your thoughts on open enrollment?
I am in full agreement with the actions taken by our current school board members. Our school is the life blood of Hopkins.
As the School goes so does Hopkins. This is an issue that is not going to go away. So, we must continue to come up with contingencies that will keep our school relevant and competitive.